The second session of the 57th Legislature is officially underway, and we hit the ground running.
On Monday, I joined my fellow lawmakers from the House and Senate to hear Gov. Kevin Stitt deliver his second State of the State address. We were joined by members of the state courts, cabinet members, statewide elected officials, and scores of constituents watching in person and from home.
During his speech, the governor highlighted his priorities to transform state government. One of his proposals would increase the state’s reserves to $2 billion. Last year, the Legislature set aside nearly $200 million, which grew the Rainy Day Fund to just over $1 billion. The Governor wants to increase that to $2 billion so state services can continue next time we face an economically hard year. Lawmakers will receive final revenue numbers at the next State Board of Equalization meeting, which is set for Feb. 18. Once we have the final number, we can begin budget negotiations.
After his address, the Governor filed a new executive order to require state agencies to remove two old rules for every new rule until the agency cuts its rules by 25%. For an idea of what a big undertaking this is, the state’s administrative code is more than 16,400 pages. The Gov. hopes this deregulation will help relieve the burden on businesses in Oklahoma so they can provide vital goods and services and boost our economy.
Monday’s visitors to the Capitol saw how much of a maze it’s become during ongoing renovations. Some parts of the Capitol, including the fourth-floor rotunda, are still under restoration. You can view the construction progress at the Capitol by going to this link: https://youtu.be/yu7awnsrNlU.
On Thursday, the House voted to pass our first major bill of the session, House Bill 1182. This bill would direct medical licensure boards to revoke for one year the licenses of Oklahoma physicians who perform abortions. An amendment filed prior to the vote clarified an exception if the life of the mother is at risk.
Earlier this week, I asked for input from my constituents for their opinion on the bill. Your insights on both sides of the issue were helpful in discussing this bill with legislators. Besides your input, I also reached out to local faith-based leaders and healthcare professionals to hear from them.
Representation of the constituents in my district is heavy on my heart and a humbling responsibility. The majority of my constituents requested a vote of yes on this bill.
It takes families, faith communities, health care professionals, and mentors to teach and model for our children the responsibilities and consequences of sexual activity. For the past several decades, Oklahoma has been among the top states in the nation for teenage pregnancies, child abuse, incarceration, and divorce, and cases of sexually transmitted diseases have increased over 150% in the last five years.
To change these trends, our families and our churches should have serious conversations about the responsibilities and the consequences of sexual activity and the emotional, spiritual, and physical effects it can have when engaged in irresponsibly. There is always a male involved in every pregnancy, but we often leave them out of the conversation when discussing pregnancy and abortion. This must change. I hope District 33 can take leadership in our personal lives, our families, and our churches to prevent all unwanted pregnancies.
After much discussion and debate, House Bill 1182 passed by a vote of 71-21. It will now head over to the Senate and must pass out of committee and receive a majority of votes on the Senate floor in order to make it to the Governor’s desk.
Feel free to contact my office with questions or to share your opinion on a piece of legislation. You can reach me 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov.
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
