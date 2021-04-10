One of my favorite parts of serving as your state representative is the honor of highlighting outstanding constituents!
This week, the Stillwater High School wrestling team traveled to the State Capitol, where they were recognized on the House floor for their achievements. The team was named the 2021 Class 6A Wrestling State Champions as well as the 2021 Class 6A Academic State Champions.
My colleague Rep. Trish Ranson joined me to recognize the hard work and discipline these wrestlers have shown through their accomplishment. Sen. Tom Dugger of Stillwater also signed onto the House citations that each athlete received. The team had multiple state placers, including six state champions. The team is coached by head coach Ethan Kyle and assistant coaches Cody Stites, Jodie Wilson, Jeremy Hughes, and Tommy Diaz.
The Legislature completed its deadline on Thursday to pass bills out of their committees. This is a necessary step before a bill is heard on the floor for a vote by all members. As we work toward wording that will pass both chambers, creative collaboration allows us to achieve what is best for Oklahoma.
Earlier this session, I signed on as the House author of Senate Bill 858, authored by Sen. Dugger. The bill is about reporting by county officers. After further discussion with Payne County officials, we decided the language needed more work and we would table it for this session.
Meanwhile, another representative was running a great bill to bring more federal funding to counties in Oklahoma. House Bill 2233 passed the House, but the chair of the Senate committee it was assigned to did not bring it before the committee for a vote. In order to keep this bill alive and bring much-needed funds into the state, the text of HB2233 was placed into Senate Bill 858, since SB858 was going to be tabled anyway. The language is supported by the Association of County Commissioners and it passed the House committee. The new SB858 is now eligible to be heard on the House Floor. If it passes there, it will return to the Senate, be heard in a different committee, and hopefully pass the Senate floor. With the Governor’s signature, county commissioners across Oklahoma will have access to additional funding!
I’ve heard from many constituents in my district who are concerned about vaccines being mandated. I have not seen any legislation that would require this; in fact, the Legislature is working to strengthen the rights of Oklahomans to choose what is best for their health. As your state representative, I will continue to support the rights of my constituents to choose whether to be vaccinated or not. I personally am in favor of vaccines and made the decision to receive my COVID vaccine.
Before I wrap up this week’s column, I want to extend my congratulations to the newly elected officials in House District 33 who won public office this past week! It takes a lot of courage to step up to serve, but our communities and state need strong, caring leaders. Thank you to all who ran for office and to all those who exercised the right and responsibility to vote. Also, much appreciation goes to our county election officials and poll workers for the outstanding job they do!
With the committee deadline behind us, we’ll soon spend hours on the House floor every day listening to bill presentations and voting on legislation. As always, please call or email my office with any questions or concerns about any bill. My email address is john.talley@okhouse.gov and my office phone is 405-557-7304. Thank you!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
