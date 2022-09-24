After over a year of work to develop and identify the best use of Oklahoma’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, the Legislature will return to the State Capitol on Sept. 28 to vote on the final proposals when we reconvene our second extraordinary session.
Businesses, nonprofits, state agencies and individuals had the opportunity to submit their requests for some of the funding. The request portal was open from fall 2021 to March 2022 and received more than 1,400 submissions totaling $18 billion.
Oklahoma has $1.87 billion in ARPA funding, so the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding and its subcommittees had their work cut out for them to sort through and prioritize projects.
The subcommittees divided proposals according to subject matter and evaluated them by eligibility under federal law and by priorities established by the Joint Committee in 2021. Eligible requests were then recommended to the full Joint Committee.
The Joint Committee met on Tuesday, Sept. 20, to advance a comprehensive package of projects to the full Legislature for consideration in the upcoming special session. Over 60 projects have been approved, taking up almost the entirety of Oklahoma’s share of ARPA funding.
This is the best opportunity for our communities in recent history. We’re trying to distribute our $1.8 billion in funding as responsibly as possible and invest the money in areas such as water and broadband infrastructure that will set us up for greater stability and growth in the future.
The 10 rural water projects approved by the Joint Committee total $440.85 million. Additionally, several of our tribes have agreed to match a $57 million investment into rural water projects approved by the tribes, the state’s Secretary of Energy and the Oklahoma Water Resources Board.
Various broadband expansion projects will total $389,965,068. Broadband expansion has been a huge priority for the Legislature in recent years, and the need to improve our broadband infrastructure across the state only became more urgent after the pandemic began.
Legislators will meet in special session Sept. 28-30 to consider final approval for the projects received from the Joint Committee. Funds must be allocated by December 2024 and fully expended by December 2026.
Additionally, members of the House are continuing to work on interim studies, which carry on into early November. My interim study on homeless students will be held Tues., Sept. 27 at 2 p.m. before the House General Government Committee, and I look forward to sharing my takeaways from the study.
The quality and effectiveness of our education system in Oklahoma is a high priority for me, and I know this is a major concern for many of my constituents as well. The House Common Education Committee will be hearing studies on a variety of topics during the first few weeks of October.
Details on upcoming interim studies can be viewed at okhouse.gov by visiting the “Committees” tab and clicking on “Interim Studies.” To find out when studies are scheduled, visit “Meeting Notices” under the “Committees” tab. All studies are open to the public and are also live-streamed on the House website. They can be viewed by visiting “Media” then “House Audio/Video.” Recordings of the studies can also be accessed here.
As always, please reach out to my office at 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov with any questions or concerns.
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
