There are many different kinds of groups that advocate at the State Capitol, from nonprofits to membership organizations to lobbying firms to state agencies.
I often receive questions from constituents about these groups and whether they are generally good or bad. While it’s certainly a mixed bag here at the Capitol, these special interest groups, which advocate for or against change on a particular issue, actually play an important role in the legislative process.
Special interest groups are not always bad, though there are some dark players out there. Everyone has some special interests they are particularly concerned about. For you, it might be the quality of your child’s education, your right to raise a garden in your backyard, or the condition of the roads you drive to work on. Each of these concerns is brought to lawmakers’ attention by groups advocating on behalf of the people who share an interest in that specific issue.
Lobbyists are individuals hired by a special interest group to advocate on behalf of that group’s members and their specific concerns. For example, the lobbyists for the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association represent the interests of Oklahomans involved in the cattle industry, including those in Payne and Logan Counties, by supporting policies that will benefit their members and fighting against policies that would be detrimental to the industry.
Lobbyists often get a bad rap, and I have unfortunately dealt with some less-than-honest characters in my office. However, by-and-large, the lobbyists at our State Capitol are Oklahomans like you who go to work every day trying to make life better for people. Because of the nature of their job, they can be helpful sources of information, especially for lawmakers who are unfamiliar with the issue they are seeking to address. Lobbyists often become the “resident experts” in certain policy areas because our 12-year term limits in the Legislature create constant turnover among lawmakers.
Many state agencies, commissions and boards have employees dedicated specifically to government affairs that act as their version of lobbyists. These people serve as liaisons to the Legislature on behalf of their agency and advocate for their group’s bills, as well as answer questions lawmakers have about that agency. Often, they are asked to speak during interim studies or other committee meetings to lend their expertise and provide the agency’s official position on policy being considered.
Elected officials rely heavily on these liaisons to help us resolve issues that our constituents face. At the beginning of the pandemic, when so many of my constituents were having trouble receiving their unemployment payments, my office reached out to our liaison at the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission to help many people with their claims. Because of this direct contact, legislators were able to connect constituents with a live person in the agency who could help get their issues straightened out.
Having various and even competing interests vying for attention at the State Capitol is actually a healthy part of our system of government. Multiple differing opinions challenge lawmakers to examine a policy more closely and consider alternate ways to address the issue, which in turn yields more thoughtful, meaningful change.
Advocacy groups play an important role in the legislative process, but what matters most to me is the opinions of my constituents. As your state representative, I believe it’s my job to represent your voices at the State Capitol. If you have questions or concerns, feel free to reach out to me at john.talley@okhouse.gov or 405-557-7304.
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.