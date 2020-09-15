For most of us, September means OSU Cowboy football – go Pokes! But September is also Hunger Action Month – the perfect time to talk about food insecurity and reflect on what we are or might be doing to help those facing hunger.
Feeding America, a national hunger relief organization, describes food insecurity as “lack of access, at times, to enough food for an active, healthy life for all household members and limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate foods.”
According to Feeding America’s 2018 report, 15.4% of Oklahomans were food insecure. If that percentage holds in 2020 – and it’s probably higher in the midst of the pandemic – more than 600,000 Oklahomans can’t be sure where their next meal will come from. Right here in Payne County, more than 12,000 seniors, singles, parents, and children are food insecure.
Many factors contribute to food insecurity. Poverty is the biggest, and Oklahoma has a poverty problem. Our poverty rate is 15.8 percent; for children, it is a staggering 22.6 percent. Lack of health care, underfunded education, limited job opportunities, and unfair tax burdens are also factors.
Many federal programs provide food, income, and healthcare assistance, but they don’t do enough. So many people depend on food banks. Across Oklahoma, food banks serve tens of thousands. Here in Stillwater, about 1,200 people per month turn to Our Daily Bread for food assistance. ODB is a wonderful opportunity for you and other Stillwater neighbors to lend a hand. Learn more at OurDailyBreadStillwater.org.
Let’s also consider what can be done at the state level.
You, the voters of Oklahoma, took a big first step by approving Medicaid expansion. Starting next July, families with incomes up to 135 percent of the federal poverty level will get health care coverage. This means, when money is tight, they will no longer have to choose between doctor visits and dinner on the table.
Also, the legislature is positioned to take action on your votes. In May, both chambers approved funding for Gov. Stitt’s alternative expansion plan. Although he then vetoed his plan, those measures are still available to fund true Medicaid expansion.
There is more state government can do. Yes, we face budget challenges now, but now is also the time to set our course toward a food secure future.
Economic Development. My colleagues and I work continually on ways to diversify and strengthen our economy and drive job growth. The statewide broadband initiative is one transformative project I support 100 percent. To ensure that Stillwater plays an integral part, I continue to involve our business leaders, the Chamber of Commerce, OSU, and Meridian Technology Center.
Tax Relief. Taxes eat up the greatest portion of income for those furthest down the income ladder. A person earning roughly $21,000 per year – about $10.25 per hour – pays the same top income tax rate of 5 percent as someone earning $1 million or more. That person’s burden is compounded by our high 8.813 percent sales tax. As our budget crisis fades, we must find ways to lighten the load on those at lower income levels.
Wage Reform. Oklahoma’s minimum wage is $7.25 per hour – about $290 per week or $15,080 per year for full-time work. Though above the federal poverty line, this income level is far from adequate. Just how inadequate is illustrated by Our Daily Bread’s eligibility requirements – individuals earning $25,520, almost 70 percent above minimum wage, still qualify for assistance.
Education. I’ll have more to say on education in the weeks ahead. But after just one term in the House, I am more convinced than ever that investing in education will have the greatest impact on revitalizing our economy and providing bootstraps people can really use to pull themselves up.
There’s only one thing needed at the State Capitol to start addressing the cycle of poverty and hunger – the courage to do what’s right.
Trish Ranson represents Stillwater in District 34 of the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
