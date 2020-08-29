One of the most important things you can do in the next month is completing the 2020 census.
I cannot stress strongly enough the impact you can make by completing the census. This is a patriotic, civic duty which has a huge impact on your life in Oklahoma over the next 10 years.
If you live in a rural area and don’t like the roads, completing the census will bring more federal dollars to your area to fix roads and bridges. If you’re disappointed about your school not receiving enough federal dollars, filling out the census will direct more money to your child’s education.
Right now, Oklahoma has a 59% response rate, several percentage points behind the national response rate of 64%. House District 33, which includes most of Payne County and a portion of Logan County, has a response rate of 60%. This means we currently will only receive 60% of the monies owed to our county.
Federal funding follows census response rates. Each person counted in the census brings an estimated $1,675 in annual federal dollars to Oklahoma, which adds up to $16,750 per person over the next 10 years. Undercounting just 5% of the population in Payne County would cost the county $154 million in federal funding over the next decade. With our current 60% response rate, our county would lose approximately $616 million by 2030.
Instead, that money will be allocated to other states with a higher reported population, putting Oklahoma at further risk of falling behind and losing our citizens and businesses to other states.
The data gathered this year will determine how more than $675 billion in federal funds will be distributed to the states annually over the following decade. Federal funds support all types of government services, including education, infrastructure, health and social welfare.
In education, federal funding provides for many wonderful services that are desperately needed by our children, including special education classes, English as a second language courses, and free and reduced lunches. Our county roads receive a major portion of their funding from the federal government, as does healthcare.
An accurate census response rate impacts more than just the federal funding we’ll receive for the next 10 years – it directly impacts the quality of life and the economy in our state.
Businesses consider population when deciding where to open new stores or factories. Transportation planners decide where to build new roads and improve existing ones based in part on where population is most concentrated. Local governments use census data to decide what areas are most in need of new schools, libraries and parks.
All residents, whether citizens or not, should complete the census. There are multiple language options available.
Your census answers are confidential and are only accessible by the Census Bureau. Your information cannot be used to track you or punish you in any way. Online responses are secured by multiple layers of encryption throughout the questionnaire, and any confidentiality violation is a federal crime.
Although the 2020 census has been underway since mid-March, the efforts to improve response rates were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the deadline to complete the census was moved up to Sept. 30.
The time left to complete the census and help secure funding for your community is quickly coming to a close. If you haven’t yet completed the census, you may do so at 2020census.gov. You can also fill out the census by calling 1-844-330-2020.
There may also be census employees going door to door in your area to take down responses of anyone who hasn’t responded.
Please encourage your friends and neighbors to complete their census so our county isn’t underfunded in the next decade. Our economic growth and quality of life depend on all of us doing our civic duty and encouraging others to do the same!
If my office can assist you in any way, please do not hesitate to contact me at (405) 557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov.
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
