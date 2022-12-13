This week, I want to provide an update on the Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation projects that are ongoing or upcoming in House District 33.
The project on State Highway 33 from the intersection of State Highway 18 going east through Cushing is approximately 57% complete. Workers are currently paving throughout State Highway 33 on the south side on the far east end of the project, as well as working on the north side of the intersection of SH-33 and Linwood Avenue. The intersection of SH-33 and SH-18 has already been completed.
Two structures were removed to allow for drainage improvements near the intersection of Wilson and North streets. Utility contractors are wrapping up the final stages on the south side of Main Street and transitioning to the next phase on the north side.
The portion of State Highway 51 from State Highway 18 east three miles to Yale is nearly complete. Crews are still placing base lifts of asphalt on the westbound lanes, and will later place the top lift of asphalt over the entire section. Please be mindful of the temporary signal at the bridge over Salt Creek, because there is not currently enough width to carry two lanes of traffic.
I also want to make you aware of numerous projects that are scheduled to begin in the next few years.
SH-18 will undergo significant construction. In Fiscal Year 2023, several areas of SH-18 will receive eight foot shoulders along the roadway, and existing pavement will be replaced as well. Those portions of SH-18 will include from the north end of Cushing to SH-51 as well as from SH-51 north to the Pawnee County Line.
In FY2026, SH-18 will undergo the second portion of the project between SH-33 and SH-51, which includes the section of road in the town of Cushing. This construction will create a two-way left turn lane and sidewalks for the first two miles of north SH-18 in Cushing, and the existing roadway will be replaced.
SH-33 will also undergo several projects to improve safety. In FY2023, there will be a new bridge over the Cimarron River at the border between Payne and Logan counties. Two other bridges along SH-33 will be constructed for the four-lane road between Perkins and Coyle. That project will open for bidding later this month.
Construction on the four-lane roadway between Perkins and Coyle will continue in FY2023 with an earthwork project, and that project will be opened for bids in March.
In FY2025, the four-lane roadway between Perkins and Coyle on SH-33 will be completed with new pavement.
SH-51 has construction scheduled as well. In FY2024, SH-51 from I-35 east towards Stillwater will undergo two separate projects to add eight feet of shoulders to sections that need it and replace existing pavement. The highway will also undergo asphalt resurfacing from Fairgrounds Road running east four miles. This project has been awarded, and work is expected to begin this spring.
During FY2027, SH-51 will receive new pavement and new sidewalks through Yale. Additionally, SH-51 from the east side of Yale to the Creek County Line will receive new pavement.
I’ll provide updates on these projects as they continue to advance, as well as any other projects in House District 33 that may be proposed.
As always, please call my office at 405-557-7304 or email me at john.talley@okhouse.gov if you have any questions about these projects. Thank you for the honor of representing our district!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
