One of my greatest privileges at the Capitol is honoring our veterans. My father and father-in-law served in the military, so I deeply appreciate the cost of our freedom.
During this legislative session, I had the honor of recognizing some World War II veterans from House District 33 on the House floor, Norm Durham from Stillwater and Burton Coats from Perkins. Unfortunately, we recently lost Norm, which makes me especially thankful that we were able to let Oklahoma know about his service. This weekend, let’s take time to remember and honor the sacrifices that so many men and women have made.
This is an election year, which reminds me of the sacrifices that so many brave Americans have made throughout our history to ensure our right to have a voice in our government.
The State Election Board has been mailing out new voter ID cards that show updated district and precinct information. I’ve received calls and emails in my office from people whose polling place has changed as a result of the new precincts, and now many have to travel further to vote. I understand this frustration, and my office has reached out to the redistricting staff in the House of Representatives as well as the state and local election boards about this.
By law, the United States conducts a census of the entire population every 10 years. As you know, this occurred in 2020, and once we received the final numbers from that, the Legislature worked on the required redistricting process to redraw state House, state Senate, and congressional district lines based on the changes in population. This was completed in November 2021, and afterward county commissioners redrew county commissioner districts. Once all of those lines were finalized, the county election boards redrew precinct boundaries based on the new census numbers as well as the new districts. Precincts are not allowed to cross district lines for any office.
The Legislature does not modify precinct lines or polling places – those are determined by the county election boards. They worked with the OU Center for Spatial Analysis to determine where and how the lines were to be redrawn. The election boards are also required to hold a public meeting prior to adoption to gather feedback. Each precinct has a polling place within its boundary lines where the people within that precinct go to vote, and some precincts are larger geographically than others due to population density.
One unfortunate trend we’ve been seeing over the years is a shortage of poll workers. Each polling place is required to have so many workers to run an election. Because of the lack of volunteers, some precincts had to be consolidated. For example, some precincts in Cushing were combined, and voters on the north side of town are now in the precinct that covers Yale while voters on the west side are part of the Ripley precinct. Each precinct still covers fewer than 3,500 people as required. According to state statute, these precincts remain in effect until the next census and redistricting cycle in ten years.
I understand the inconvenience and frustration of voters who now have to travel farther to their polling place. Rather than becoming upset, I encourage my constituents to continue to engage with their privilege of voting and even consider becoming more involved by signing up to help work the polls. Let’s honor the sacrifices of those who have gone before us.
For those who cannot or do not want to travel to their polling place on election day, there are other ways to vote, including absentee or early voting. Go to oklahoma.gov/elections to learn more and find out important dates and deadlines.
The primary elections, for races that require a primary, will occur on June 28. Any necessary run-offs will occur Aug. 23, and the general election is set for Nov. 8.
As always, please reach out to my office at 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov with any questions or concerns.
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
