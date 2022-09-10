On Wednesday, the House Judiciary – Civil Committee hosted an interim study by Rep. Danny Williams on parental rights in Oklahoma, particularly in cases of alleged child abuse or neglect. As a member of the House Children, Youth and Family Services Committee, I was interested in the study’s findings.
Over the past four years, I have heard from many constituents and others throughout the state who are concerned about decisions being made regarding children. The Oklahoma Children’s Code requires that the best interests of the child remain paramount in all proceedings, but people have different opinions on what that looks like. We all want kids to be protected and provided for by adults who love them and have the children’s best interests as their top priority, and we need to work together to accomplish this.
The first presenter in the interim study, Dr. Kathie Ward, is a clinical psychologist at McAlester Psychological Associates. She pointed out that adults need support just as children do and noted that people who join a parenting class find a helpful community. She recommended the state offer an incentive to encourage parents to take parenting classes before there is a crisis in the home. She shared the importance of destigmatizing the classes and normalizing how difficult parenting often is.
The next presenter was Gabrielle Jacobi, a child wellbeing policy analyst from Oklahoma Policy Institute. She talked about the need for a whole family approach and how children succeed when their parents succeed. Around 21% of Oklahoma children live in poverty, which is defined as an income of $26,000 per year or less for a family of four.
The committee next heard from Sherrie Bean, a former Court Appointed Special Advocate from my district. She spoke about the impact of separation on children versus leaving them in their homes. Children are removed from an unsafe home environment to keep them from being harmed, but removal often causes unintended negative consequences as well.
She also talked about the growing movement to recognize Constitutional rights for children. In her experience, she believes children and families often don’t receive adequate representation, and she asked that the Legislature work with the Oklahoma Bar Association to remedy this.
The committee also heard from Micah Sexton, an attorney from Stillwater, who agreed with Bean’s comment that children at times receive inadequate representation by their attorneys. Sexton felt that the biggest problem facing the foster care system is lack of accountability for decisions being made in the process.
He stressed the importance of instituting a deadline for the court to hear trials regarding termination of parental rights in order to help children achieve timely permanency. Another problem he highlighted is that criminal cases take precedence over civil cases, and this pushes these parental rights cases further down the docket, especially for rural counties that only call juries a few times a year.
Sarah Herrian from the Foster Care and Adoptive Association of Oklahoma told the committee that the situation for foster parents has improved in the last decade, but she noted that other aspects of child welfare, such as state law and court procedures, haven’t caught up yet.
She said a timeline for termination of parental rights is necessary and suggested attaching sanctions if a child’s attorney is not doing a good job. In her experience, the child’s process of healing from past trauma really starts to take effect when the child achieves permanency.
Rep. Williams, who organized the study, plans to work on legislation to shorten the process to achieving permanency as well as address the underlying problems that contribute to unhealthy homes and childhood trauma. I will be watching to see how I can support good legislation that he puts forward.
As always, please reach out to my office at 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov with any questions or concerns.
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.