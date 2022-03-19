Across the United States, Oklahoma has recently become known as the “Wild West” due to the criminal activity in our medical marijuana industry. One of our main focuses in the Legislature this session is to address this pressing issue.
Since medical marijuana became legal in 2018, Oklahoma has been playing catch-up to regulating the industry boom it brought.
Oklahoma is currently home to more retail dispensaries than any other state in the country, and a surplus of the product is grown within our borders. This has led to widespread black market activities.
One of the biggest problems is the prevalence of illegal marijuana grows across the state. Last month, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics led a massive, multi-agency raid of nine marijuana grow operations that transport black market cannabis. OBN said the raid was the largest marijuana bust in Oklahoma history.
The House Republican Caucus is committed to ending illegal marijuana grows for good. The black market is not welcome in our state.
On March 7, leadership announced a comprehensive, multifaceted approach to eliminate illegal medical marijuana grows and distributors while focusing on product safety and public health from our legal operators.
These bills provide Oklahomans with the structured, legal medical marijuana industry that they wanted when they voted for State Question 788 in 2018.
House Republicans are proposing a 12-step plan to combat illegal medical marijuana:
• Transition of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority to a standalone agency
• A grant program for county sheriff’s departments to fund law enforcement efforts in every county (HB 3530)
• Full implementation of a seed to sale system (either via court order or new legislation)
• Provisional licensing requiring pre-license inspections and increased document submission prior to approval (HB 3734)
• Tiered grow license fees based on grow size (HB 2179)
• Separate licensing for medical marijuana wholesalers (HB 3634)
• All medical marijuana businesses to post standardized permit signage at the place of business (HB 2025)
• Stringent electrical and water data reporting by marijuana growers (HB 4055)
• Annual inspections (HB 2024)
• Product packaging standards and maximum beyond use dates (HB 3019; HB 4288)
• Standardized laboratory testing and equipment (HB 4056)
• Marijuana grows to register as environmentally sensitive crop owners with the Agriculture Department (HB 3827)
All of these items working together will help bring our market under control and ensure that the only medical marijuana growers in the state are safe, legal and operating above board. We expect to begin hearing these bills on the House floor next week!
As an elected official, I believe it’s important to keep up with news from across the state. I subscribe to several different Oklahoma organizations who send out regular email updates, and they are each very informative. Anyone who is interested in subscribing to one or more of these lists can email me at john.talley@okhouse.gov and I will send you the links!
Please continue reaching out to share your thoughts on upcoming legislation. As your state representative, it’s my honor and duty to represent the concerns of my constituents during the legislative process. You may reach me at 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov.
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
