On Wednesday, I had the immense honor of standing with my fellow Stillwater-area legislators to thank OSU President Burns Hargis for his many years of service to OSU and the Stillwater community.
Burns and Ann have demonstrated outstanding character throughout their time at OSU, but there are two main examples of their character that come to my mind. One is the way they are so gracious and welcoming to every student they come into contact with as they walk across campus. The other way their character has been on display is by their leadership through some of the toughest times in OSU history.
Losses such as the tragic 2011 plane crash that killed several members of our OSU family, the homecoming parade in 2015, the death of our biggest Cowboy fan T. Boone Pickens in 2019 and the COVID pandemic over the last year and a half have tested the Cowboy community.
Burns and Ann led us through them all and helped us become stronger as a university family. They have continually represented Stillwater well on both national and international levels. It’s hard to lose President Hargis and Ann, but I’m glad that OSU will still be in good hands as Dr. Kayse Shrum takes the helm!
Last week, the House approved legislation to enable school districts to implement play-based learning for early childhood grades. This is a form of hands-on, active learning that encourages the development of imagination, curiosity and enthusiasm in students, which in turn leads to innovation and critical thinking skills.
The Oklahoma Play to Learn Act, House Bill 1569, authorizes educators to create learning environments that promote movement, creative expression, exploration, socialization and reading for pleasure, among other things. Active learning encourages a child’s natural curiosity in the world around them and helps them discover new things about their environment. These age-appropriate activities inspire a child’s innate desire to learn so that they grow up to become life-long learners.
We are continuing to work to develop our state budget for Fiscal Year 2022, and the budget is nearing completion. We anticipate beginning to vote on those budget bills sometime next week.
After session concludes at the end of May and the interim begins, we’ll shift our focus to interim studies. Interim studies are detailed studies of policy issues that often address areas of legislation that need more in-depth conversation. Topics are requested by legislators and then considered by leadership.
Local and national experts are invited to testify at meetings, and these studies often result in proposed bills during the next legislative session. In 2019, there was a study on securing state IDs for people leaving incarceration so they can more easily find employment and access services. This year, Governor Stitt signed a law that would do just that.
As the opportunity to request interim studies gets closer, be thinking of issues that affect you or your friends and family that you think would make a good topic for an interim study. You can email me directly about these at john.talley@okhouse.gov, and I look forward to hearing what ideas you come up with!
As always, please let me know of any concerns or questions you have regarding legislation. You can reach me at 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov. Thank you for allowing me to serve District 33!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
