I wanted to cover several different topics this week as we approach Christmas and the end of the year.
First, I want to congratulate Yale Public Schools on their $15,000 grant from the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust.
You may recall last month when I highlighted the grant that Ripley Public Schools received from TSET, a state grantmaking trust devoted to preventing cancer and cardiovascular disease, Oklahoma’s leading causes of death. TSET was established by voters in 2000 to provide grants to schools, communities, state agencies and partner organizations to improve Oklahomans’ health outcomes.
Yale plans to use their grant to resurface an area for the kids to play on the elementary school playground. This improvement will provide a smooth area for students and encourage more outdoor play, helping them build healthy habits they can sustain throughout their lifetime.
At the State Capitol, we are preparing for the next legislative session and I want to highlight an exciting opportunity for our high school juniors and seniors – the House High School Page Program.
Pages are assigned for one week, Monday through Thursday, during the legislative session, which runs from the first Monday in February through the last Friday in May. Students work in the House Chamber during daily session, assist representatives and House staff with tasks and take part in the House Page Mock Legislature on the floor of the House Chamber.
The program receives hundreds of applications every year, and many students from House District 33 have participated in the Page Program in the past. I’m always proud to have my young constituents at the Capitol and enjoy working with them.
The Page Program is a great experience throughout session, but I especially encourage students to apply for the first few weeks of session, which begins in February. Typically there are fewer participants during those weeks, so students receive more opportunities to visit with legislators. Additionally, the first week of session is particularly exciting, as the Governor will give his annual State of the State address before the House and Senate, along with other statewide officials.
Hotel accommodations and chaperones are provided, and Pages are transported to and from the Capitol daily and are closely supervised at all times. Interested juniors or seniors should visit https://okhouse.gov/Pages/Index.aspx to submit an application and learn more.
Throughout January, House members will spend the month hearing from the heads of Oklahoma’s 10 biggest state agencies in preparation for budget negotiations for Fiscal Year 2024. Agency heads will present their requested budget and explain their reasoning for any budget increases, and legislators have the opportunity to question them about how they’ve spent their funds in past years.
While we continue to work with agency heads during session as we develop the budget, these early meetings allow us more time to learn about their requests and ask any questions we may have.
The Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency, a nonpartisan office created in 2019, provides valuable support to the Legislature as we make budget decisions.
Previously, lawmakers were entirely dependent on state agencies for details on their budgets and programs, but we wanted an independent look at state finances so we can better hold agencies accountable.
LOFT is a freestanding entity that’s independent of the executive branch and has boundaries to prevent legislative influence. They provide a nonpartisan review of agencies and give recommendations to increase transparency in agencies’ budgets and operations.
As always, please call my office at 405-557-7304 or email me at john.talley@okhouse.gov if you have any questions. Thank you for the honor of representing our district!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
