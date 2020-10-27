I hope you’ve made a plan to vote in the Nov. 3 election!
Many people are voting in person on Election Day, but for those who plan to vote absentee, the deadline to request your absentee ballot is 5 p.m., Oct. 27. To ensure you receive your ballot in a timely manner, I recommend you request it as soon as possible!
If you’ve requested an absentee ballot and haven’t received it yet, check the Online Voter Portal at https://okvoterportal.okelections.us/ to see if your ballot has been mailed yet. If it was mailed but you didn’t receive it, you can contact your county election board to request another one. The Payne County Election Board can be reached at 405-747-8350 and the Logan County Election Board at 405-282-1900.
Absentee ballots can be returned two ways: if your ballot is returned by mail, it must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 3. You can also drop off your ballot at your county election board office before 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2. Ballots must be received by these deadlines or they won’t be counted. Once your ballot has been returned, you can check its progress online through the Voter Portal to ensure it’s been counted.
Anyone voting absentee is allowed to submit a copy of their voter registration card or other form of identification rather than having the absentee ballot notarized. This is due to additional precautions approved by the Legislature and enacted by the Governor through the health emergency.
As a reminder, you also have the option to vote early at your county election board office. Early voting starts Thursday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and continues Friday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. You can also vote on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The polls are open on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., and any person in line to vote by 7 p.m. will be able to vote.
As another reminder, REAL IDs will be required after Oct. 1, 2021, to enter a federal facility or fly. You can go to stillwatertagagency.com to make an appointment in November to obtain a REAL ID.
You can schedule an appointment or simply walk-in on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for REAL ID. Fridays are reserved for those who just want a non-REAL ID compliant card, which is available the rest of the week as well.
Appointments will be $4 and aren’t required, but they are strongly recommended to ensure you don’t have to wait because only a limited number of walk-ins are accepted each day. All fees will need to be paid at the conclusion of your appointment, and more information regarding those fees can be found at www.realid.ok.gov.
You can also review the required documents at that website so you can ensure you bring everything you will need. If your name has been changed, you must also bring proof of the name change that shows when and why it was changed.
At the end of your visit, you will be given a temporary paper identification to use until you receive your official REAL ID through the mail a week later. Those with a commercial driver’s license can get a REAL CDL by setting up an appointment at ok.gov/dps.
If you have any questions regarding REAL IDs, don’t hesitate to reach out to my office. You can contact me at (405) 557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the opportunity to serve!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
