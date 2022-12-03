It’s hard to believe it’s nearly the end of the year! Before we are too far removed from November, I want to recognize the importance of Native American Heritage Month.
Growing up in Anadarko, I had many friends who were Native American, and my mother worked for the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs for 30 years.
She introduced me to the Riverside Indian School in Anadarko, which opened in the 1870s and is one of the oldest Indian boarding schools in the country. Students come from all over the world to attend.
For the past 33 years, during the school’s spring break, I have recruited groups of students and student athletes from Oklahoma State University to take the Riverside students through teambuilding exercises and repelling in the Wichita Wildlife Refuge.
It’s always a lot of fun, but most importantly, it is a good way for the college students who may not know much about Native American culture to gain an appreciation for it. It also gives the Riverside students exposure to different kinds of opportunities that are open to them.
Laughter Smith, who serves as Dean of Boys at Riverside, said he has seen a big impact on his students during these trips. He recently told me:
“I personally believe that students get to try something that they may never get a chance to try throughout their lives. I love seeing them take that first step off the ledge, into opportunities that they may have never thought to try. I have seen students’ attitudes change and I have seen students come out of their shells and not be afraid of life.”
Our tribes are part of our state’s heritage, and it’s important that we respect their cultures and find common ground so that we can work together.
The Great Seal of the State of Oklahoma demonstrates how valuable this is. If you are unfamiliar with the Seal, it has a large five-pointed star surrounded by a blue circle, white stars and a gold ring. At the center of the biggest star is a laurel wreath, where an American pioneer and a Native American stand shaking hands.
By coming together, we can work for a better future for all Oklahomans.
At the Capitol, members are pulling together our bills for the next session. House members have until Dec. 9 to request bill drafts, then we work with our legal staff to draft language for each piece of legislation before they’re formally filed by Jan. 19.
In January, House members will spend the month hearing from the heads of Oklahoma’s 10 biggest state agencies. These meetings are in preparation for budget negotiations during session. Agency heads will present their requested budgets and explain their reasoning for any budget increases, and legislators have the opportunity to question them about how they have spent their budget in years past.
While we continue to work with agency heads as we develop the budget throughout session, these meetings allow us much more time to learn about their requests and ask any questions we may have. These meetings are open to the public and will be live-streamed on the House website.
Session officially beings Feb. 6 with the State of the State address by Governor Kevin Stitt. He will detail his policy priorities and outline his budget goals, but it is ultimately up to the Legislature to determine the actual appropriations to deliver programs and services to all Oklahomans.
As always, please call my office at 405-557-7304 or email me at john.talley@okhouse.gov if there is anything I can assist you with. Thank you for the honor of representing our district!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
