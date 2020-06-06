Session has finished, but I’m still reflecting on some of the great work we were able to accomplish this year.
After working together during interim last year, the House and Senate overwhelmingly approved a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for our state retirees, including law enforcement personnel and teachers. Thankfully, the Governor signed the bill, giving our state retirees their first COLA in 12 years!
Unfortunately, several of the bills the Legislature passed were vetoed by the Governor. Lawmakers met together to discuss further action and ultimately overrode his vetoes on ten bills. We decided that these bills were so important to our constituents that we thought it in the best interest of Oklahoma to take this action.
One of the bills we overrode the Governor’s veto on was House Bill 4018, which creates a system to identify and suggest ways to improve broadband in rural areas of the state. Internet access isn’t available in every part of the state, and in many rural areas, it can become very expensive.
The pandemic highlighted even more the urgent need for more available access to quality broadband. With millions of Oklahomans working or studying from home, it became immediately clear that the Internet is a necessity for both school and work. I hope that the actions taken in HB4018 will help improve access for rural Oklahomans.
Even though things have wrapped up at the Capitol and I’m back in District 33, I’m continuing to stay connected and engaged with constituents. Last week, I joined Coyle High School to say a few words of congratulations. The graduation ceremony was held outside in the football stadium, and it was great to see so many family members come out to support their graduate.
During the ceremony, I presented senior Ethan Jenkins with a citation, signed by myself and Sen. Chuck Hall, to recognize him for his hard work to earn the State FFA Degree. Ethan and the other graduating seniors of Coyle High School have a bright future ahead of them!
On Wednesday, I headed into Cushing to donate blood. The Oklahoma Blood Institute has stated recently that they have an increased need for blood donations, as they had to pause many planned blood drives due to the pandemic.
Right now, OBI is offering a free COVID-19 antibody test to anyone who donates – antibody tests usually cost around $150. You can visit the OBI website at www.obi.org to find a nearby location to donate. There are numerous blood drives coming up across Payne County during the months of June and July.
Over the past few months, I’ve been challenging the towns of District 33 to see who can get the highest response rate on the U.S. census. For the past few weeks, Perkins has held the lead and continues to pace ahead of the national response rate!
The census continues over the next several months, so if you haven’t completed it yet, you still have time. You can complete it by visiting 2020census.gov or calling (844) 330-2020. Remember, the census is incredibly important because it dictates how much money in federal funding Oklahoma receives for schools and roads, as well as other important areas.
As always, my office is available to help with any questions or concerns you may have. You can reach out at 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the opportunity to serve!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
