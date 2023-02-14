Our new legislative session kicked off on Monday, Feb. 6, with the governor’s annual State of the State Address. Legislators, statewide officials, our state Supreme Court justices and tribal leaders gathered to hear the governor’s policy priorities and budget request.
On Wednesday, hundreds of people gathered in the House Chamber to celebrate Rose Day, an annual tradition where pro-life advocates present lawmakers with red roses to symbolize the sanctity of unborn life.
The singing from the Baptist Children’s Choir was unbelievable, and the speaker, Ashley Bratcher, brought tears to my eyes.
She told us about how her mother had previously had an abortion before and planned to have an abortion while she was pregnant with Ashley, but ultimately did not. Ashley is now a talented actress, and I highly recommend her movie “Unplanned,” which tells the story of a former Planned Parenthood clinic director who became a strong pro-life advocate.
In the House, we spent this week assigning bills to committees, but most committees didn’t meet this week because we are still getting organized and putting the final touches on bills.
Committee meetings will begin in earnest next week, and legislators have until Feb. 27 to pass bills out of subcommittees and until March 2 to pass bills out of standing committees.
This year, I’m very excited to be chairing the Children, Youth and Family Services Committee, which I’ve cochaired since 2018. I’m also serving on the Wildlife Committee, the Higher Education and Career Tech Committee, and the Appropriations & Budget Subcommittee on Select Agencies.
Every legislator sits on at least one Appropriations & Budget subcommittee. These subcommittees, which focus on different agencies or policy areas, hear related bills that would have an impact on the state budget before approving the bill to go before the full Appropriations & Budget Committee.
In a previous column, I said I would share the committee meeting schedule when it was available. The schedule may be viewed at okhouse.gov by visiting “Calendars,” then selecting “Committee Schedule.”
You can sign up to receive meeting notices for certain committees by visiting the House website at okhouse.gov, then selecting “Subscribe News & Meeting Notices” on the home page. After entering your email, you can select what meetings you want to receive notifications about.
All meetings are open to the public and may also be viewed online as a live-stream or a recording after the meeting concludes. You can view meetings by visiting the House website and clicking “News & Media,” then selecting “Live Proceedings.” From there, visit the left side of the screen and select the date a meeting was held to find the video.
If you are interested in a particular bill but don’t know what committee it is assigned to, you can look that up on the bill’s page. Bills may be viewed at okhouse.gov by visiting “Legislation,” then “Basic Bill Search,” where you can enter the bill number to view the full text of the bill.
You can also opt to receive email updates for certain bills. After the bill appears, select “receive email updates for this measure” in the top right corner. You can sign up for an account, where you can track and receive updates for multiple bills.
As bills start going through committees and hitting the House floor, please feel free to reach out to me if you have any questions or concerns about a bill. You can contact me at john.talley@okhouse.gov or 405-557-7304. Thank you for allowing me to serve House District 33!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.