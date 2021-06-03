The 2021 Legislative Session officially ended last week so I thought I’d take a few moments to summarize.
The one thing we are Constitutionally obligated to do each session is to pass a balanced budget. Unfortunately, this year’s budget deal was made by very few individuals, and the corresponding bills were published with very little time for scrutiny before the vote. These two points cause me concern as taxpayer dollars should be handled with complete transparency.
This session, legislators held an additional responsibility of redrawing legislative district boundaries. House and Senate districts are population-based. The recent census has estimated that all House districts have roughly 39,000 inhabitants, 80,000 for senate districts. The population of Stillwater has grown in the past 10 years, requiring the boundary lines of HD34 to be adjusted slightly. The district is losing area on the east side of town but also gaining all area around OSU’s campus.
We will return to special session this fall once final numbers from the census are available. Be looking for correspondence from me on finalized district boundaries then.
This session, I felt fortunate to have several pieces of legislation I authored or coauthored move out of the House and to the Governor’s desk. These bills aren’t just my work. They are a product of the many conversations I have had with constituents advocating for positive changes in state statutes.
Legislation sent to the Governor:
• HB1010 establishes a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Advisory Council, which will make Oklahoma eligible for federal funds. Currently, we are one in only a handful of states that do not offer rehabilitation services for TBI.
• HB1044 is the license plate omnibus bill, which includes my two amendments. Be on the lookout for special plates made for Blue Star Moms and Stillwater Public Schools Pioneers.
• HB1569 Play to Learn Act allows teachers the flexibility to introduce, support, and foster play as a learning tool in the classroom. I co-authored this bill because I’ve seen the benefits of play firsthand in my own classroom.
• HB1759 updates the definitions and penalties to the Computer Crimes Act. Our state laws will never be able to keep pace with technological advances, but they should reflect 21st Century threats, such as ransomware and malware viruses. This is a great first step in creating vital cybercrime legislation going forward.
• SB313 streamlines license plate renewal for specialty plates. Now both regular plates and specialty plates can be renewed on the same date. The idea came from a “loyal and true” Cowboy fan/constituent. He reached out to me and his former senator about this bill. I love how far and wide Cowboy Country can reach – even across the aisle!
So, what’s next? The state legislature enters the interim season. I’ll be spending much more time in the district, meeting with city and county government, businesses, nonprofits, service agencies, school officials, and constituents to gather as much information about the issues facing Stillwater. As mentioned before, we will have a special session in the fall to deal with congressional boundaries for our five U.S. representatives and two U.S. senators. I may host a couple of Interim studies as well, depending on how my research goes.
If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out: 405-557-7411 or trish.ranson@okhouse.gov.
