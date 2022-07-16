I recently attended the Council of State Government’s annual Southern Legislative Conference, held in Oklahoma City this year.
CSG is a nationwide nonpartisan organization serving all three branches of state elected and appointed officials. Oklahoma is among 15 states in the Council’s southern region. Other states are: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.
Conferences like this provide great opportunities to collaborate with legislators from other states, to hear solutions they’ve developed on common issues and to bring back the best ideas to Oklahoma.
I currently serve as a member of the CSG South Education Committee, which includes legislators from across the region. The committee met during the conference to discuss policy, and I heard from my counterparts in other Southern states that they too are facing a teacher shortage. Committee members shared creative ways their states have come up with to address this issue. One solution discussed was to get teachers’ assistants into a program funded with federal dollars that would provide a path for them to become emergency certified teachers. They would receive a higher level of supervision in the classroom, and after a certain period of time they could take some tests to become emergency certified. While creative approaches are good, we need to make sure we keep a strong standard in place for certifying teachers and that we don’t lower our expectations of those who will be providing education to our kids.
During the conference, I also had the opportunity to hear from some well-known Oklahomans who encouraged and inspired conference attendees.
Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, who grew up in Stillwater, shared his story of becoming an Air Force fighter pilot and a PGA golfer, as well as some leadership and life lessons he’s learned along the way. Rooney is a best-selling author, and he started his Owasso-based nonprofit Folds of Honor to provide education scholarships to spouses and children of military service members who were severely wounded or killed in action. In 12 years, Folds of Honor has provided 25,000 life-changing scholarships totaling over $125 million.
We also heard from J.C. Watts, a former University of Oklahoma quarterback and U.S. Congressman that I have known for many years. It was good to hear Congressman Watts’ perspective on where our country is at right now and what it will take to move us forward. He shared what he considers important characteristics of a true public servant. Watts is also a minister, author and motivational speaker.
Hosting the Southern Legislative Conference in OKC this year was a great opportunity for us to showcase our unique culture and heritage here in Oklahoma. I spoke with many legislators and staffers from across the region who said they enjoyed the beauty of our state and the friendliness of our people.
On another note, I received an update recently from the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission about upcoming airport improvement projects totaling $184 million over the next five years. The list includes 85 airport infrastructure projects serving 57 communities throughout Oklahoma and makes use of $127 million in federal funds matched with state and local grants.
Of specific interest for our area is a construction project at the Cushing Airport that will realign the taxiway for the airport’s primary runway. This will enhance safety and fulfill the Federal Aviation Administration’s recommendation of having a parallel taxiway for runways with instrument approaches. It’s exciting to see investments being made to improve our local airports!
As always, it is an honor to serve you. Please do not hesitate to reach out to me at 405-557-7304 or John.Talley@okhouse.gov.
