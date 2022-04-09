On Tuesday, I had the incredible honor of introducing a World War II veteran, Burton Richard Coate, on the House floor. Sgt. Coate, who today lives in Perkins, enlisted in the Army Air Corps when he was 18 and entered World War II in July 1943.
During his service, he was among the few to be trained as a gunner and mechanic on both the B-24 and B-29 airplanes in the 489th Bomb Group. He earned numerous awards for his bravery and sacrifice, including a Bronze Star for flying in a war zone bomb group.
He attained the rank of sergeant before his honorable discharge in 1946. Afterward, he operated his own watch and clock repair business in Perkins, where he raised five children with his wife of 73 years, Margaret Ann.
It was so special to recognize Sgt. Coate on the House floor and to present him a flag that had been flown over the State Capitol in his honor.
Wednesday was another highlight for me as hundreds of Cowboys and Cowgirls dressed in orange and black descended on the State Capitol to celebrate Oklahoma State University Day at the Capitol!
After a rousing presentation by the Cowboy Marching Band and cheerleaders in the second-floor Rotunda, OSU President Dr. Kayse Shrum, OSU Alumni Association President Rob McInturf and Pistol Pete joined us on the House floor as a citation was read to celebrate the contributions of this university to our state.
OSU, a land-grant university, was established in 1890 to focus on teaching agriculture, science, military science and engineering, and today has a presence in all 77 counties of the state. OSU serves the entire state through research, education and extension. They currently have more than 32,000 students across a five-campus system.
Dr. Shrum, who was celebrating her first-year anniversary as university president on this day, said the school’s focus is making communities great, and she is excited about the future of the university.
Outside of the House chamber, we continued committee meetings this week. I am the House author on several Senate bills, three of which passed their committees this week. All three are now eligible to be heard on the House floor.
Senate Bill 1248, which allows county commissioners to establish a direct deposit payment system to pay county employees, passed the House County and Municipal Government Committee on Monday.
Senate Bill 1782 received a unanimous vote from the House Business & Commerce Committee on Wednesday. The bill makes some modifications to the Oklahoma Quality Jobs Program.
On Thursday, I passed Senate Bill 1781 through the House Appropriations and Budget Committee. This bill requires aircraft dealers to include in their reports to the Tax Commission about the transfer of ownership of an aircraft whether the aircraft is exempt from aircraft excise tax. Both SB1781 and SB1782 were requested by the Incentive Evaluation Commission, which was formed by legislation in 2015 to objectively evaluate Oklahoma’s economic incentives.
One of my House bills advanced through its Senate committee this week as well. House Bill 3205 passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday with a unanimous vote. The bill, which reduces court costs assessed to children in our juvenile justice system, must now pass the Senate Appropriations and Budget Committee. Sen. Jessica Garvin is carrying this bill through the Senate for me, and I appreciate her passion for this policy. As a foster parent and wife of a child welfare worker, she understands the importance of helping our kids overcome their past and pursue a better future.
Please reach out if you have any questions or concerns about legislation. You may contact me at 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the honor of serving House District 33!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
