The start of session is only about a week away, and the first step in the legislative process is for bills to be assigned to committee.
After being placed on an agenda, each bill must pass the committee before being heard by the full House. Once a bill passes the full House, it is transferred to the Senate, where the process of being heard in committee then in the chamber is repeated before being sent to the governor.
If a bill is amended in the Senate, it must be returned to the House where we can accept or reject the amendments. Bills needing more work are sent to a joint committee between both chambers.
The governor may sign or veto a bill, and the Legislature may choose to override the veto on a bill.
I want to thank the dozens of House research, fiscal and legal staff that have worked around the clock over the past month to prepare bills for filing. Legislators bring ideas and questions to our expert staff who help research answers and develop bills. The legal staff create the initial draft of bills and also work with members during session to develop amendments.
The research division keeps up with the latest version of each bill and provides a simple explanation of the bill’s effect for legislators as well as the public. Fiscal staff analyzes whether a bill has a fiscal impact to the state budget and plays a vital role during our budget process.
Once a bill draft is finalized, legislators work with our House bill processing staff to actually file the bill. They ensure the bill is publicly available and has all the necessary information online. Throughout session, they work behind-the-scenes to prepare a bill for the next step in the legislative process and transfer bills between the House and Senate. When a bill is ready to be signed, they transfer it to the Governor. Signed bills are then sent to the Oklahoma Secretary of State’s office, where they are officially added to state statute and become law.
The vast majority of items filed each legislative session are bills. However, this year there were 44 House Joint Resolutions filed, including one I authored.
House joint resolutions differ from House bills because joint resolutions seek to amend the state constitution rather than the state law, as bills do. However, all constitutional changes must be approved by the people of Oklahoma, so once a joint resolution passes both chambers of the Legislature, it is placed on a statewide ballot.
Currently, the Oklahoma constitution prohibits any former legislator from becoming a state employee or being named to a state board or commission within two years of finishing their final term. I believe this was intended to help prohibit any abuse of power.
Under this stipulation in our constitution, however, any legislators who were formerly educators before running for office are prohibited from returning to the classroom for two years after leaving office.
My proposal, House Joint Resolution 1002, would allow former legislators to become employed as a certified teacher in an Oklahoma public school district as soon as they complete their term in office. As we continue to face a serious teacher shortage in this state, I believe any step we can take to help address this issue should be considered.
If the resolution is approved by both chambers, it will be placed on a ballot as a state question for Oklahoma voters to decide.
This proposal is one of thousands filed for our new legislation session, which begins Monday, Feb. 6. Stay tuned for updates about legislation as session gets underway!
Please feel free to contact me at john.talley@okhouse.gov or 405-557-7304. Thank you for allowing me to serve House District 33!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
