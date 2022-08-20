Over the past few weeks, I’ve spent a portion of my columns answering common questions I receive from constituents. Sometimes people will contact me about federal issues or legislation in the U.S. Congress, so I want to take some time to explain the differences between Congress and the Oklahoma Legislature.
Many of us took civics in high school, but if you’re like me, that was a while ago! I thought it would be helpful to provide a refresher on how our state and federal governments work together.
Congress is a governing body that meets in Washington, D.C. and consists of lawmakers from every state across the nation. They create policies that deal with national and international issues. Congress has two chambers, a House of Representatives and a Senate, and the Oklahoma Legislature is patterned after it.
Representatives on both the state and federal levels serve two-year terms. Both the Oklahoma House and the U.S. House are the bigger chambers; as such, these legislators represent a smaller number of constituents and a smaller district than their counterparts in the opposite chamber.
In the Oklahoma Senate, each senator covers a district in Oklahoma, similar to state representatives but encompassing more people. In contrast, both U.S. Senators represent the entire state, and each state gets two of them. Oklahoma state senators serve for four years, but U.S. senators serve for six-year terms. Additionally, the US. Congress does not have any term limits in place, whereas Oklahoma does. State legislators are limited to 12 years between both chambers.
When it comes to policies, the state and federal level have some overlap but also maintain distinct roles.
The Oklahoma Legislature passes laws on a wide variety of topics, but those laws only apply within Oklahoma, whereas laws passed at the federal level apply to all 50 states. Similarly, the state government works with state agencies, like the Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation, to address state needs through a strategic plan, but Congress works with federal agencies, like the U.S. Dept. of Transportation, to address national infrastructure needs. Sometimes the two agencies work together through federal grants to improve our infrastructure within the state.
There are a few policy areas that a state government may handle that the federal government largely leaves up to the states. For example, we have a Dept. of Human Services at both the state and federal levels, but while the federal level provides general guidelines regarding child welfare, each state establishes specific policies and procedures for its own foster care system.
With the elections going on in the coming months, you will see both state and federal-level offices on your ballots.
If you’re experiencing an issue that’s specific to our state House District, involves a state agency or has to do with a problem affecting the entire state, please reach out to me and I will be happy to assist! If it deals with an international issue, federal government entity or policy discussion on the national level, it’s best to contact your member of Congress. If you’re not sure if something is a state or federal issue, you can always call or email me and I can redirect you if necessary.
Hopefully that clears up some confusion and provides a helpful refresher. Feel free to reach out to me at john.talley@okhouse.gov or 405-557-7304 with any more questions you have!
Additionally, please remember that schools are back in session now for House District 33, so make sure to watch for school buses and slow down in school zones while you’re driving! I hope you take advantage of the opportunities this school year to support our students by attending extracurricular activities they work hard in.
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.