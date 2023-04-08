Thursday was our deadline to pass Senate bills through their subcommittees. However, not every bill has to pass through a subcommittee. Only bills that deal with the budget must be approved by a budget subcommittee before moving to the full House Appropriations & Budget Committee, then to the House floor.
This week, I passed one of my bills through the House A&B Subcommittee on Human Services. Currently, an applicant seeking benefits under Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) is allowed to own one vehicle valued at $5,000 or less. Senate Bill 281 essentially removes that $5,000 cap and simply exempts one automobile per household from the resource determination criteria for recipients of TANF benefits.
The Legislature has not adjusted this standard since 1995, despite inflation reducing the value of the exemption. The Unites States Bureau of Labor Statistics shows $5,000 in July 1995 would be worth $9,731.41 in September 2022. For context, the average used car now costs $32,574.
This change is necessary because owning and driving a vehicle is a critical part of participating in the Oklahoma economy. Workers need access to a vehicle to effectively maintain employment. The United State Census Bureau indicates that the mean travel time to work in Oklahoma is 22 minutes.
Additionally, public transportation systems are not always adequate to allow TANF participation in all areas. By making this change, we are allowing TANF recipients to own a reliable vehicle that will enable them to find and keep gainful employment, eventually helping them to become financially self-sufficient.
I’m glad SB281 passed its subcommittee easily. I’m looking forward to presenting it to the full House Appropriations & Budget Committee hopefully next week.
On Wednesday, students from Stillwater Junior High’s Oklahoma History Classes visited the Capitol. I gave them a tour and visited with them for a little while, along with our other representative from Stillwater, Rep. Trish Ranson.
I want to thank Jay Croft, Brett Stokes and Saul Talley for taking the time to bring Stillwater Junior High students to the Capitol to see firsthand the people’s house, experience the history and visit with their legislators.
Before I close, I want to wish everybody a happy Easter weekend. I love Easter because it seems like it’s easier to get people to take time and think about what’s really important in life. Be sure to spend time with your loved ones and enjoy the opportunities we have in America as we celebrate the arrival of spring.
As always, please reach out to my office at 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov with any questions or concerns.
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
