It’s been a busy week at the State Capitol, and we got a lot of work done. The Legislature met in special session to allocate the $1.8 billion of federal ARPA funding the state received. We’ve been working all summer to determine the best way to spend these funds in order to achieve the maximum benefit for the people of Oklahoma.
I was proud to support bills like House Bill 1006 providing $20 million to the Emergency Drought Relief Fund to help our farmers and ranchers during this terrible drought. We previously designated $3 million to assist with this during our regular legislative session in the spring.
Decisions regarding this much money are challenging to make, and there are many different opinions about what should be a priority. There’s always pros and cons to every bill, just like any decision you make in life. The House and Senate ultimately passed 25 measures, which are now awaiting the Governor’s approval. He can veto any of the bills, but the Legislature could reconvene to overturn those vetoes. If he signs the bills or takes no action, they will become law.
If you have questions about some of the specific projects we funded, reach out to me and I can provide more details. I’m always willing to have a conversation with my constituents about what we’re doing at the Capitol.
Special session was not the only thing on my agenda at the Capitol this week. On Tuesday, I held an interim study before the House General Government Committee on how we can prevent students who are homeless from falling through the cracks.
Susan Agel with the Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth said 87% of homeless children are not graduating high school. She later added that 60% of our school districts report having no homeless students, which indicates they are not accurately collecting or reporting data.
Nicole George from OCCY said the lack of accurate data is likely due to a lack of resources to collect the data. Unfortunately, Oklahoma is missing out on federal funds because this data is incorrect.
We also heard from Kelly Berger from Positive Tomorrows, a school based in Oklahoma City that serves up to 150 homeless students per year. Berger said each school district is supposed to have a homeless liaison to help homeless students, but only about half of the districts have a liaison. Oklahoma needs to do better at educating districts on this important requirement.
The committee also heard from Laura Cochran, a homeless liaison in a rural county. She pointed out that most kids and parents don’t know who their district’s homeless liaison is. Additionally, she said that parents and kids need reassurance that liaisons are there to help and not to take the kids away from the parent struggling to find adequate housing.
We then heard from Heather Morris, a homeless liaison in an urban area, who said that the primary goal of the liaison is to help remove barriers once a homeless student is identified. It was interesting to hear the similar challenges urban and rural districts face in trying to help these students.
Dr. David McLeod from the University of Oklahoma shared some important research that’s been done on this issue. I especially appreciated hearing the first-hand perspectives of two young people, Lexi Bryce and Trace Chapline, who both experienced homelessness in the past.
I want to thank all of the presenters who attended the study and everyone who took time to listen in on the discussion. We learned a lot of information and I received some good suggestions on how to move forward with helping these students, including adjusting reporting requirements to collect more accurate living arrangement data from students in all districts, expanding school-based services and creating a homeless student task force.
Please feel free to reach out to my office at 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov with any questions or concerns.
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.