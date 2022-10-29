The general election is in less than two weeks, and I want to share important information for casting your vote.
You can vote early Wed., Nov. 2 through Fri., Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sat., Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Early voting in Payne County will take place at the Stillwater Public Library.
On Election Day, which is Tues., Nov. 8, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Your polling place may have changed after our redistricting process, so be sure to check where to vote at okvoterportal.okelections.us ahead of Election Day. You can also view your sample ballot there so you know what you can vote on. It’s a good idea to check this ahead of time so you can research the various races before voting.
I also want to highlight several interim studies this week that focused on State Question 780 and State Question 781, which passed in 2016.
As a reminder, SQ780 reclassified certain crimes as misdemeanors to save the state prison system money by reducing the number and duration of incarcerations. Previously, a theft or forgery of property worth over $500 was considered a felony offense by state law.
SQ781 was designed to redistribute the money saved by the reduced prison costs as a result of SQ780 to counties to fund rehabilitation of criminals. Since passing in 2016, however, this funding has not been allocated.
The first study, held Monday morning, discussed areas that could be improved with funding from SQ781.
Stillwater District Attorney Laura Austin said changing certain drug offenses to misdemeanors has made it less likely those who need these programs will opt into drug court over basic probation or jail time, but that these programs work when they follow evidence-based practices.
Oklahoma County Judge Kenneth Stoner, who oversees his county’s drug court, said many people who interact with the criminal justice system are stuck in cycles of substance abuse that take time and hard work to break.
He said these individuals need direct supervision so small offenses and mistakes can be quickly worked through without new charges. He also mentioned that the desired parole officer-to-offender ratio is 1-to-50, but Oklahoma County has a 1-to-200 rate. Funding promised by SQ781 would help people receive the treatments they need to stay out of prison.
The second interim study was hosted by the House Appropriations and Budget Judiciary Subcommittee and discussed difficulties surrounding the development of a funding mechanism for SQ780 and SQ781.
In this study, Rep. Danny Sterling asked why these funds have not been dedicated to counties yet. Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform Executive Director Damian Shade suggested it hasn’t happened because the Legislature has not appropriated the funds despite having the money.
It has proven to be a major challenge to come up with a reliable formula for calculating how much money has been saved as a result of the changes brought by SQ780. It’s also tricky to establish an equitable way to distribute that money for the intended purposes.
I recently spoke with Noel Bagwell, executive director of the Payne County Drug Court, who emphasized the great need for drug courts across the state to have a reliable, continuous funding source for their programs.
Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform has been working with staff from Oklahoma Policy Institute to develop a feasible mechanism for the state of Oklahoma to accomplish this. I look forward to supporting their efforts on this important issue.
If you have any questions or concerns, please call my office at 405-557-7304 or email me at john.talley@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the honor of representing you at the State Capitol!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
