The House is continuing to hold interim studies, and in a couple weeks I will be hosting one in collaboration with Rep. Ronny Johns.
Our study will be Oct. 11, and will examine the compensation of education support professionals across the state. These people cover important jobs in our public schools, and we want them to know they are appreciated for their contributions to our kids. I’m looking forward to learning what we can do to make sure they are taken care of moving forward.
Our study, as with all interim studies, is open to the public, and can be livestreamed on the House website, www.okhouse.gov. Visit the “Media” tab and follow the “House Audio/Video” link. The link will be labeled with the name of the committee, House Common Education Committee, and will go live shortly before the study begins.
Other upcoming studies to watch for are IS21-089, a joint study with the Senate on Oct. 12, to address learning loss in Oklahoma’s school-age children due to the pandemic, and IS21-003 on Oct. 14 to study where Oklahoma ranks in benefits for veterans.
Back in the district, I enjoyed attending the Festival in the Park in Cushing last Saturday. It was great to get people back together outside on a beautiful day in Highland Park, and also to give local businesses and organizations the opportunity to share what they do with the community of Cushing.
I was able to visit with many constituents and hear their thoughts regarding legislative policies, as well as their concerns about issues they’re facing. It was good to get their ideas on what the Legislature can do to improve people’s lives.
I want to thank the Cushing Chamber of Commerce for how hard they work to make Cushing a great place to live and a wonderful place to own a business!
On a final note, the State Dept. of Health recently announced booster vaccinations are now available for eligible individuals, and they are encouraging Oklahomans who are eligible to take advantage of this additional layer of protection.
The CDC recommends the following individuals receive a booster shot:
• People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive the booster
• People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive the booster
• People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive the booster
• People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive the booster
Verification of being high-risk is not required, and a patient may attest to their eligibility at the time of their appointment. Booster doses must be administered at least six months after the initial series of vaccination is complete. As always, I encourage each of you to talk to the physician you trust about any health-related decisions.
Residents of Payne County can schedule an appointment for their booster by calling the County Health Dept. at 405-372-8200 or by visiting vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
Please feel free to contact me at john.talley@okhouse.gov or 405-557-7304 with your questions or concerns.
Thank you for allowing me to serve House District 33!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
