For my update this week, there are a few things I want to make sure you’re aware of.
Recently, the Oklahoma Conservation Commission approved a proposal to deploy Emergency Drought Relief funds to farmers and ranchers in all 77 counties on a cost-share basis.
Each county will receive $33,000, and the remaining $459,000 will go to counties with higher levels of requests. Each producer could receive up to $7,500.
Funds will be administered by local conservation districts, and their contact information can be found at conservation.ok.gov/district-services-division. Producers interested in applying should contact their district for more information.
I also want to remind you that the voter registration deadline for the Nov. 8 general election is coming up! If you want to vote in this election but need to register or update your registration, you have until Friday, Oct. 14, to turn in your Voter Registration Application. Applications should be returned to your county election board and must be received or postmarked by the deadline to be processed before the election.
Voters who will turn 18 on or before Election Day can pre-register and should submit their application now.
The deadline to request absentee ballots is Mon., Oct. 24 at 5 p.m. Remember that they must be notarized to be counted. Hand-delivered absentee ballots should be returned no later than the end of business hours on the day before the election, and voters must show proof of identity. Absentee ballots returned by mail must be received by the County Election Board by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.
To find Voter Registration Applications or request an absentee ballot, visit oklahoma.gov/elections.
At the State Capitol this week, I sat in on two interim studies before the House Common Education Committee.
The first one was hosted by Rep. John Waldron and examined the role of Education Prep Programs in strengthening our teacher pipeline.
We heard about “grow-your-own” programs that some districts in Oklahoma utilize. These help paras who are working in the district to take classes to become certified as teachers. Paras make great teachers because they are already passionate about working with kids.
Another topic discussed during the study was the importance of connecting new teachers with more experienced teachers. This mentorship helps them navigate the first few challenging years and prepares them to hopefully remain in the classroom long-term.
There are also new incentives for teachers who go through the traditional college program and choose to stay in Oklahoma to teach. I plan to share the info from the interim study with some of the schools in my district.
The committee also heard an interim study on school security, hosted by Reps. Daniel Pae and Jacob Rosecrants, which left us with a lot to consider.
There was a big emphasis on improving mental health services for students. Additionally, we heard from presenters on arming certain teachers and administrative staff to help in the event of an emergency.
Some districts have teachers in their school who have been approved to carry guns, but the districts recommended additional training from organizations such as the National Association of School Resource Officers, because concealed carry training wasn’t enough to equip teachers for the situations they would face in a school setting.
My main takeaway is that everyone in the community needs to be involved in keeping our kids safe, not just the teachers and school staff. If you see something, say something. Drive slowly around buses, keep an eye out for anything that seems odd or out of place and reach out to students who seem more detached than usual.
As always, please contact me with questions or anything I can assist with. You can reach my office at 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov.
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.