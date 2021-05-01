We’re rounding the final corner of this legislative session, with only one more month before session must conclude.
Right now, we’re considering amendments the Senate made to our House bills. When we choose to reject Senate amendments on our House bills, the bill’s author will often request conference committee.
In these situations, the members of the committees that the bill initially passed through in each chamber will come together to discuss the bill and consider a compromise. If a compromise is reached, the updated bill will again be presented to each chamber so that lawmakers can consider the changes. The deadline to request conference committee is Thursday, May 13.
A bill I coauthored was sent to the governor this week. Senate Bill 57 protects the rights of patients to receive prescribed opioids and ensures that physicians can prescribe this medication to those with valid medical needs.
This change was requested by a House District 33 constituent, and the bill is supported by several organizations that promote care for people with chronic pain or illnesses. I was happy to support this legislation.
Over the past year, I’ve had dozens of constituents reach out to me for assistance with unemployment claims. I know for many people in District 33, the additional unemployment benefits coming from the federal level helped them stay afloat during a time when finding work was difficult. But now I’m excited to see so many places across District 33 offering work opportunities, from restaurants to oilfield jobs.
Doing a job well brings a sense of pride and overall well-being. Sadly, I’ve heard people say that work is somehow a bad thing or a punishment. The way I read the Bible, Adam and Eve were given the responsibility of taking care of the garden from the very beginning, before eating the forbidden fruit. For me, growing up on a farm taught me to love working. It not only enables me to take care of my family, but it also gives me purpose and direction.
If you’re looking for a job, be sure to attend one of the upcoming job fairs offered by the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission. The career fairs closest to House District 33 are at the Tulsa Expo Square on May 6-7 and the Oklahoma City Convention Center on May 17-18. The virtual career fair runs from May 5-28.
The in-person career fairs will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Veterans can begin participating early – from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. – at each in-person event. If you plan to attend, you can register at http://regpack.com/reg/oesc21.
For those of you in the Cushing area, check out cushingchamberofcommerce.org/quick-links/jobs. And if you know someone looking for work, please share these resources with them! As members of our community find jobs, it will help all of us become healthier – mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually.
Please reach out to my office with any questions or concerns over legislation or issues I may be able to assist with. My email address is john.talley@okhouse.gov and my office phone is 405-557-7304. Thank you for the honor of representing House District 33!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
