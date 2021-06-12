The interim often proves to be just as busy as our legislative session.
On Wednesday, I joined several representatives for a tour of death row at the State Penitentiary in McAlester. The tour was organized by Rep. Kevin McDugle, and several people from the Oklahoma Dept. of Corrections attended as well.
Although I frequently visit prisons across the state to organize teambuilding activities with inmates, this was my first time touring death row. I had the chance on our tour to speak with a few of the inmates and hear their stories.
Touring death row was a very sobering experience for me. We are all responsible and accountable for our actions, and I know I’ve done things I’m not proud of. I was reminded of what a difference so many people have made and continue to make in my own life, and how many missed opportunities I’ve had to help others. I wonder what would have happened if these inmates had had people in their lives who took time to invest in them more. It strengthened my resolve to continue doing all I can to help my fellow Oklahomans to better themselves, not only for their own good, but also for the sake of the next generation.
Criminal justice reform has been close to my heart for many years, and it’s something I’ve been working on during my time in the legislature. This past session, I coauthored House Bill 1679, which gives people leaving incarceration state IDs, other identification paperwork, and employment-related documents, like paperwork for any certifications completed while imprisoned. I hope this legislation, which was signed by the Governor in April, can significantly help a person leaving incarceration find a job, find housing and find their footing in society. These are critical steps to rebuilding their lives and breaking the incarceration cycle.
Meanwhile, back in District 33, I want to let my constituents know about some opportunities coming up for you to take advantage of.
The Payne County Health Dept. is partnering with Our Daily Bread to bring a mobile health van to Ripley on June 16 from 1 to 4 p.m.
The van will offer blood pressure screenings on-site, as well as provide information about the services available through the Payne County Health Dept., including immunizations, overdose prevention education, WIC and nutrition programs, early intervention programs and COVID-19 vaccinations.
They will also provide information about Medicaid expansion in Oklahoma and how to apply for health care coverage. Medicaid expansion begins July 1.
Additionally, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission is hosting job fairs in Oklahoma City and Tulsa in a couple weeks, as well as a virtual one throughout the month of June.
The Tulsa career fair is scheduled for June 23 at River Spirit Expo, and the Oklahoma City career fair is June 25 at the Oklahoma City Convention Center. Both events will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is not required for these events, but OESC recommends attendees register at regpack.com/reg/oesc21. Those interested in joining the ongoing virtual career fair can access it at that same link.
There are also plenty of businesses right here in District 33 who are looking for workers!
Federal unemployment benefits will end on June 27. The Governor has announced a Back-to-Work Initiative to offer a one-time $1,200 incentive to assist those returning to the workforce. For more information, check out oklahoma.gov/oesc.
As always, please feel free to contact me if I can be of assistance. You can reach me at (405) 557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov. Thank you for allowing me to serve District 33!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.