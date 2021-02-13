We’ve only just started the legislative session, and our first major deadline will be here soon.
The deadline to pass bills out of their House committees is Thursday, Feb. 25. Each bill is assigned to the committee related to its policy focus, and all bills must pass committee before they are eligible to be heard on the House floor and voted on by the whole House. As bills pass committee, more and more of them will be heard on the House Floor every day. Once our committee deadline is past, we will have long days on the Floor considering as many bills as we can before the next legislative deadline.
On Thursday, I presented two bills before House committees.
House Bill 1706, which was heard by the House Transportation Committee, would direct ODOT to apply to the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials to make Route 66 in Oklahoma an official United States Bicycle Route. Our neighbors in Kansas and Missouri have already designated their portions of Route 66 as a U.S. bike route.
HB1706 would boost tourism in Oklahoma and bring new tax dollars from bicyclists coming from across the nation to bike our historic Route 66, as well as bring attention to the importance of both Route 66 and bicycling. While developing this bill, I have been in conversation with the Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation about improvements that could be made to the road to make it more bike-friendly. The goal is to complete these changes by 2026, which will be the 100th anniversary of the Mother Road. My bill was passed by the committee and is now eligible to be heard on the House floor.
Later Thursday afternoon, I attended the House Wildlife Committee, which I am a member of, and presented House Bill 1112 to my fellow committee members. HB1112 would benefit hunters and trappers of fur-bearing animals, especially falconers, and also enables the State Wildlife Dept. to better manage populations of fur-bearing animals in the state. HB1112 also received a do pass vote by the committee.
Earlier this week, members of the House sent a letter to Governor Stitt requesting immediate action to address the lengthy wait times in tag agencies across the state. As a result of COVID-19 and the additional workload of rolling out Real IDs, the State Dept. of Public Safety is experiencing a drastic decline in their ability to provide timely drivers license services to the public.
On Wednesday, the Governor signed an executive order to alleviate some problems Oklahomans are facing with getting licenses. The order waives certain restrictions on tag agents to make it easier for people to renew a license. It also allows Oklahomans to obtain identification if a Real ID is not available and gives them the option to obtain a downgraded license in the event their license is expiring. Additionally, the order gives third parties the ability to administer driver’s license exams. There is also some legislation in the works to address these issues, which the House will consider in the coming weeks. The Governor’s executive order is a good stop-gap measure while these bills go through the usual legislative process.
I’m glad that the Governor has taken action to alleviate this difficulty facing Oklahomans, and I hope that these steps will help more Oklahomans receive their licenses!
If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to me at 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov.
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
