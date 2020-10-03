My office is fortunate to have an intern this semester, Claire Grace. She is a Stillwater native who is a first-year student at the University of Oklahoma studying communications with an emphasis on pre-law.
Claire graduated from Stillwater High School this spring, where she was heavily involved in numerous extracurriculars. She has aspirations to attend law school and study family law. One of her most impressive achievements is her 501(c)(3), the Show Compassion Foundation.
Inspired by her older sister with special needs, Claire sought a way to teach elementary students to treat everyone equally and with respect. She realized that nobody is born hating another human – instead, hate is something taught, and if hate can be taught, then so can compassion, kindness and inclusivity. Claire has spoken to more than 6,500 people across the state about steps they can take to show compassion to those around them.
Claire has spent her first few weeks at the Capitol learning the ropes of the legislative process. She is also researching the best way to implement a program in elementary schools across the state. The program would be provided for free to schools by nonprofits. The goal would be to help teach children positive socialization, emotional stability, and healthy interpersonal relationships, all of which have been proven to improve emotional health, reduce risky behavior and anxiety, and increase academic achievement.
I have no doubt that Claire will do great work during the course of her internship and throughout her career!
In addition to preparing legislation for the upcoming session, I attended an interim study on Tuesday morning regarding ways to combat childhood obesity. The focus of the study was on how schools can help address this issue, and administrators told the committee that they are working on solutions that would encourage parents to be involved as well.
Childhood obesity is a serious problem that will take all of society working together to address. Studies show that 75% of children who are obese by the age of 10 will be obese as adults as well, resulting in a number of health problems later in life. Unfortunately, Oklahoma is currently ranked sixth nationally for childhood obesity and has ranked in the top ten for several years.
Additionally, when companies are considering whether to relocate in Oklahoma, they look at our physical health. Businesses with physically demanding jobs are concerned there are not enough healthy people in our workforce. Addressing Oklahoma’s health issues earlier in life will result in more healthy citizens and a more prosperous economy! I appreciate the work that Rep. Danny Sterling is doing in this area and his passion for the health of Oklahoma’s children.
As always, if I can assist you in anyway, please don’t hesitate to reach out! You can contact me at (405) 557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the opportunity to serve!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
