This week was our deadline to pass Senate Bills through House committees, but when we weren’t in committee meetings, I was able to meet with numerous guests from around the state as well as my own House District 33.
On Monday, I enjoyed visiting with farmers and ranchers from across Oklahoma.
Agriculture is the third largest industry in our state, and it’s an important part of our economy in Payne and Logan Counties.
Tuesday was 4-H day at the Capitol and hundreds of students were here. 4-H is a wonderful program, and I’m glad they were able to resume many of their normal activities that they couldn’t during the pandemic.
The 4-H motto is “To make the best better.” If a young person gets involved, they have a chance to learn so much, everything from shooting a bow or shotgun to growing things to showing animals to public speaking. The program makes a young person more well-rounded because it teaches responsibility and goal-setting.
Leadership Cushing was at the Capitol on Tuesday as well. I was able to meet with the group as well as Senator Tom Dugger and answer their questions about state government. They watched part of the Senate’s daily floor activities and later did a Capitol tour.
Anytime you can get more people in your town involved in local government, it expands their knowledge of how things work and ultimately creates a stronger community. I love to see young community leaders who are excited to learn, and I’m so glad they came to the Capitol.
I think it’s important for everyone to understand how their government works and be familiar with their elected officials so that they can effectively advocate for any concerns they have.
On Tuesday, the Senate joined us in the House chamber for our second joint session of this year to celebrate Oklahoma National Guard Appreciation Day. Brigadier General Thomas H. Mancino, the Adjutant General of the Oklahoma National Guard, lead the ceremony this year while the Governor presented several awards.
The Oklahoma National Guard Thunderbird Medal was awarded to Cheryl Thomas-Bowen for 43 years of service. She served in a key role in public affairs during large-scale state missions, like Desert Shield/Desert Storm, the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building bombing, and the May 1999 and May 2013 tornadoes.
Gov. Stitt then presented the Oklahoma National Guard Star of Valor to Sgt. Timothy Rose, Sgt. First Class Elijah Partain, First Sgt. Jason Beshears, Major Neal Harvey, Major Montana Dugger and Lt. Col. Michael Vanoni for their actions on April 25, 2021. While returning home from a training exercise, they encountered a multi-vehicle accident along I-40 and sprang into action to provide assistance while the Oklahoma Highway Patrol was coming.
This special joint session every year reminds us of how important the Air National Guard and Army National Guard are not only in our protection from foreign enemies, but also in the many life-saving missions they perform at home, such as disaster response. These people are our neighbors who work regular jobs but go above and beyond to also serve in our military.
It was so meaningful to recognize their heroism on the front lines as well as acknowledge their contributions to help the state battle COVID-19 over the last two years. I want to applaud each and every member of our Oklahoma National Guard – thank you for your service!
Please reach out if you have any questions or concerns about legislation. You may contact me at 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the honor of serving House District 33!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
