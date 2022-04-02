While the busyness of session continues, I want to take some time to explain one of the more confusing parts of the legislative process: “striking title.”
The Oklahoma Constitution requires that each bill have a statement at the beginning to briefly summarize the bill’s subject, referred to as the “title.” If the title is “stricken,” that means the bill has been amended to remove this introductory definition, which makes the bill out of compliance with the Constitution.
Striking the title is done intentionally so that the bill cannot become law until it returns to the chamber of origin for another vote, when its title is added back or “restored.” We struck title on many House bills ahead of last week’s legislative deadline, and those bills that pass the Senate will come back to the House to have their titles restored and receive a final vote before they can be sent to the Governor’s desk.
Most bills that are passed with title off are expected to have a fiscal impact to the state budget, either positive or negative. We strike title on these so it’s easier to make changes as we go through the budget process.
However, sometimes bills without a fiscal impact have their title struck as well. The author may choose to strike title if they are still working on the language but need to keep the bill moving to meet deadlines so it doesn’t die. Striking title allows the bill to continue in the legislative process while acknowledging it needs further changes before its final approval.
One of my bills, House Bill 3205, passed the House with its title off. This bill has a fiscal impact which is still being worked out with the chairs of the appropriations and budget committees in each chamber. If the bill passes the Senate, I’ll present it on the House floor again and ask for its title to be restored before it receives a final vote. This will put it back in compliance with the Oklahoma Constitution so it can move to the Governor’s desk.
When a bill comes up on the House floor that has its title off, I will usually vote to advance the bill so the author can keep working on it. I believe it shows respect to my colleagues and helps foster good working relationships and a trusting environment. When the bill returns to the House, I’ll take a look at any changes made while it was in the Senate before determining how I’ll vote.
We didn’t have much floor work this week as the bills we received from the Senate were still being assigned to their House committees, but I was excited to have Rebekah Beasley serve as a House page for me! Rebekah is a high school junior from Cushing. In addition to her duties on the House floor, she attended a few meetings with me to get a behind-the-scenes look at being a representative, as well as assisted with research on legislation I am considering running next year. She was very energetic and intelligent, and I’m glad she enjoyed her week at the Capitol!
Before I close, I also want to share information about an upcoming youth camp hosted by the Oklahoma Dept. of Wildlife Conservation. The camp is open to students aged 14-16 who are interested in wildlife law enforcement, fishing, archery and rifle and shotgun shooting. The deadline to apply is approaching quickly on April 15 – you can find details at www.wildlifedepartment.com/education/youth-opp/wildlife-youth-camp.
As always, please reach out if you have any questions or concerns about legislation. You may contact me at 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the honor of serving House District 33!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.