A few months ago, I started answering in my weekly column some questions I commonly receive from constituents. This week I want to focus on questions people have asked me about our elections in Oklahoma. With the primaries behind us, many people are wondering about runoff races and what determines who goes to a runoff.
In Oklahoma’s election system, we have three election cycles: primary, runoff and general. Our primary elections were held June 28, and whichever candidate in each race received over 50% of the vote moves to the general election. However, for races where no candidate received over 50%, the two candidates with the most votes move to the runoff election, which will be Aug. 23. The winner of that race continues to the general election.
Another question I’ve received frequently, especially in the past few weeks, is what “dark money” is and how it influences elections.
There are three main groups of people spending money in each election cycle: candidates, Political Action Committees (also known as PACs), and dark money groups.
All three groups are required by federal law to identify on any material, whether it’s mailers, TV and radio ads, or campaign signs, what group is paying for that material.
Candidates and PACs are required to submit a list of their donors, including their name, address, occupation and donation amount, to the State Election Board for state races or to the Federal Election Commission for federal races. Each state sets a maximum contribution allowed – in Oklahoma, that maximum amount is currently $2,900 per person per election cycle.
“Dark money” is political spending meant to influence voters without the disclosure of the money’s origin. Dark money groups don’t have to report their donors, nor is there a limit on how much they can accept from a donor.
They can be funded by people or groups from across the country or anywhere in the world. The only paperwork they are legally required to file are the documents organizing the group.
This was upheld in 2010 through a U.S. Supreme Court case, Citizens United v. FEC. They voted 5-4 that the First Amendment prohibits the government from restricting corporations, including nonprofit corporations, labor unions, and other associations, from spending money toward political campaigns.
The ruling was a major change in campaign finance because it allowed for unlimited spending by corporations during elections.
We can only speculate as to who is funding dark money groups, but because they have no limits on the amount of money they can receive or spend, Oklahomans may be inundated with materials designed to sway their vote. Candidates cannot collaborate with PACs or dark money groups, so the material people receive is not necessarily approved by the candidates in the race. Sometimes a candidate doesn’t even know why a group is getting involved in the campaign. The huge amount of money spent in races can definitely influence those races, and I encourage you to look into who is funding what campaign material you’re seeing.
This weekend, our nation is celebrating its 246th birthday, and we owe it to those who have gone before us to be educated voters. I encourage you to carefully research information about candidates and other spending groups in the coming months as we move toward the August runoff and the general election in November.
The recent election has reminded me of how privileged we are to live in a country where we can have a say in our government. I hope you take the opportunity to thank a service member for their sacrifice to protect the incredible freedoms we can enjoy in the United States!
As always, you may reach me at 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov. Thank you for allowing me to serve you!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.