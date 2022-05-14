In the House, we continue accepting or rejecting Senate amendments to our House bills. Some authors who rejected Senate amendments requested conference committees to work on a potential compromise for the bill’s language, so our schedule has been full the past couple of weeks with approving final drafts of bills.
I accepted Senate amendments on House Bill 3073 and House Bill 3205 this week, and the House voted to send those bills to the Governor’s desk.
HB3073 deals with prescriptions for people with sickle cell disease, which causes red blood cells to become misshapen and break down. The cells die early, leaving a shortage of healthy red blood cells. When sickle cells travel through small blood vessels, they get stuck and clog the blood flow.
This can cause pain and other serious problems such as infection, stroke or sudden death. The blood disorder is most commonly found among African Americans, affecting around 8%. My bill exempts people with sickle cell disease from restrictions on what kind and how much of certain prescriptions they may receive. Having watched some of my friends struggle with managing this disease, I know it can be painful and debilitating, so I want to make sure people get the help they need.
The House also approved my bill to reduce court costs assessed to children in Oklahoma’s juvenile justice system. HB3205 lowers court costs, including counsel fees, diversion fees, and probation or supervision fees, that are assessed to children in Oklahoma’s juvenile justice system. This will really help juveniles and their families who are already struggling financially, keeping them out of a downward cycle of crime to pay for crime.
In budget news, we are continuing to develop our budget proposal and anticipate hearing budget bills in the Joint Committee on Appropriations and Budget next week.
While our budget proposal is not final yet, we expect to bolster our state savings, provide inflation relief and invest in rural economic development. The House is also prioritizing a pay increase for Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers to increase recruitment as well as monies for the Developmental Disabilities Services waiting list, where developmentally disabled Oklahomans face a 13 year wait to receive services.
The Legislature must have a budget passed prior to sine die adjournment on Friday, May 27. The governor has between five and 15 days to act on appropriations bills; the specific time frame depends on whether the Legislature is still in session.
While we’re in session, the Governor has five days, excluding Sundays, to act on those bills. If we have any bills left on his desk when we adjourn sine die, he has up to 15 days to act on those. The Legislature also has the power to override a veto if the governor decides to veto the overall budget or veto a specific line-item in the budget.
As we begin rolling out our budget bills over the next week or two, I’ll provide further details about other areas of priority. As always, please reach out to my office at 405-557-7304 or john.talley@okhouse.gov with any questions or concerns.
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
