The small Middle East country of Jordan has much to offer visitors, but Petra is without question Jordan’s most spectacular place to visit – a truly breathtaking place.
Petra is located in southern Jordan in a region that became known as Edom, or the land of the Edomites, almost 4,000 years ago. Edom extended from a low range of mountains along it western boundary into the desert toward its eastern boundary. Between the barren, rocky mountains and the desert was some grassland where the Edomites lived for centuries.
Around 500 B.C. a group of nomads called Nabateans began to migrate into Edom and rather than trying to drive out the Edomites, they seemed to have integrated with them. A century later the Nabateans outnumbered the Edomites and by around 300 B.C. the Nabateans began to move from the plains into the mountains and as nomadic people used to living in the desert they were skilled at preserving and managing water.
With a good supply of water, the area was soon an important stop on major trade routes. About that time the Nabateans started building their capital which became known as Petra. Built in a large valley surrounded by mountains, the virtually impregnable city allowed the Nabateans to become a rich and powerful kingdom.
Petra flourished as the Nabatean capital for some 400 years from around 300 B.C. to around 100 A.D. and as it prospered it grew to a maximum population of around 30,000. Around 60 B.C. the Romans became concerned enough about Nabatean power that they sent an unsuccessful expeditionary force against Petra.
After several unsuccessful attempts over more than a century, the Romans finally triumphed and annexed Petra into the Roman Province of Arabia. After Rome fell, Petra was under Byzantine rule for a period of time and during this time it began to collapse economically.
By around 500 A.D. it suffered its final collapse and abandonment and Petra was “lost“ to the western world for around 1,300 years. In the early 1800s, a Swiss explorer who disguised himself as a Arabic-speaking Moslem trader from India talked someone living near Petra into taking him into the ancient city by telling the man that he had made a vow to God that he would make a sacrifice at the tomb of Aaron, the brother of Moses, which is on one of the mountains surrounding Petra.
What he saw was a truly amazing sight which he described as “a rose-red city half as old as time.” One enters Petra either on foot or on the back of a horse or donkey via a 1.2 kilometer long narrow passage called the Siq which looks almost like the mountain has cracked leaving the narrow passageway with walls rising almost vertically for some 300 feet.
Even as one enters the Siq, there are Obelisks and smaller monuments which give visitors a tantalizing foretaste of what lies ahead and near the end of the Siq one gets their first glimpse of the red rock city and knows they are about to see something amazing.
After slightly less than a half-hour travel, the Siq suddenly ends and visitors are face to face with the most striking and memorable sight at Petra, the Khazneh or the Treasury.
The Nabateans were gifted at preserving and managing water, irrigated farming and pottery-making, but above all other skills, as is quickly seen at Petra, was their precision rock carving and hewing skills. The carved stones seen at Petra are not self-standing structures, but rather, large facades carved and hewed in massive rock cliffs.
After leaving the Khazneh, one walks down the outer Siq toward the center of the ancient city passing a number of carved tombs and temples along the way. About 700 meters from the Khazneh a series of steep steps, stairs, ramps, walkways and paths brings one to the High Place of Sacrifice with its neatly carved alter and drains for the blood of sacrificed animals.
It’s said to be the most complete and intact High Place of Sacrifice left in the world. On the descent from the High Place of Sacrifice, one passes several important monuments including the Lion’s Monument, the Garden Tomb, the Roman Soldier Tomb, the Renaissance Tomb and others.
Back near the city center, the Street of Columns and the Roman amphitheater were constructed after Rome captured the city. After crossing the valley and climbing into the mountains for an hour one comes to the Dier or Monastery. This former temple is one of the largest and most stunning monuments in all of Petra, especially when seen in the late afternoon sum. During the hour-long climb up to the Dier one comes to a path leading off in another direction.
That path leads to the top of the mountain where the tomb of Aaron, the brother Moses in located. Scatter through the valley are many unfinished tombs including the Silk Tomb which almost certainly would have been Petra’s most beautiful façade if it had been completed before the city died.
If you’re trying to form an image in your mind of what I’ve tried to describe, scenes from the movie “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” were filmed at Petra. We visited Petra twice, in 1984 and again in 1985 while living and working in Jordan.
The Red Rock City Half as Old as Time is a UNESCO World Heritage and is certainly worthy of that distinction.
Comments or questions can be sent to larryandkayo@suddenlink.net.
