Mary Dillingham
Stillwater
To the editor:
Let’s do just a little simple third-grade arithmetic: Let’s suppose there are 5,000 private or parochial school parents who take the $5,000 to $7,500 tax credit (let’s make it easy and use the minimum $5,000 figure) and 1,000 home-schooled students’ parents who take the $1,000 credit. 5,000x5,000 and 1,000x1,000 is $26,000,000 that WON’T show up in our state treasury – that WOULD have been there if the credits were not in place. Therefore, our Rep. John Talley can say “These dollars do not come from public education funding.” Of course not – that’s because the taxes were never collected – as they WOULD have been except for the credit. That’s $26,000,000 that WON’T be used, and SHOULD have been used, to support public schools. (I suspect there are a great deal more that 5,000 students in Oklahoma private and parochial schools.)
So now the private schools can think–
“Our parents now have an extra $5,000 a year – let’s get that money by raising their kid’s tuition $5,000. We’ll put in a new program or two and convince them that having to pay the extra tuition is worth it for the “quality” education that’s so much better than a public school education. We can give the governor and legislators their share in campaign contributions from us and they’ll just make it even better for us – by convincing their constituents that the public schools are teaching their children all kinds of evil, by neglecting the funding of those schools until they really do turn into poor schools, by refusing to even let the State Department of Education apply for federal grants, and by sitting back getting rich off contributions from private institutions like us. As public schools get poorer, more and more students will abandon public education and come to us. It will just get better and better!”
There was little activity or support from the private school parents regarding this legislation. There was some activity on the part of home schooling parents who wanted in on the action – they had not been included for obvious reasons – there was no private school that would profit from their inclusion and pay off the governor. So the legislature had to include them reluctantly, or someone might begin to get suspicious. The ONLY ones who were anxious to get this legislation in place were the bloodsuckers in the legislature and their fearless leader.
Think how rich they can get from every public school that fails. Please vote them out of office while we still HAVE public schools worth sending our kids to. I have never seen such blatant, money-grabbing greed before – even from politicians. It makes me ashamed to be an Oklahoman.
If there is ANY way to undo this terrible legislation, I will be happy to support the legislator who will do it.
