LaRuth Mackey, Janet R. Moore, Lou Ann Riley and Nelda Kirby
Stillwater
To the editor:
Gov. Stitt has recently announced that he would not consider signing any of the proposed education bills until he gets his “tax bill” approved. In this effort to hold the legislature hostage, he is again displaying his lack of support for public education in Oklahoma.
His intention to give benefit to private schools at the expense of public schools; his allowing of the banning of books in school libraries; his total lack of understanding of or compassion for the LGBT+ community and now his refusal to renew approval of OETA, saying that he doesn’t think it has “longterm value” are all troublesome. Any one of these issues is concerning, but this most recent lack of support for an educational network in Oklahoma is perhaps the least rational!
Public television in Oklahoma has been a source of many types of information and entertainment for as long as one can remember. It is supported largely by private donations and also has some advertising income. It is a rescue for unbiased news and educational programming for all ages. The governor suggests that this programming could be aired on “other networks” although much of this content is only available on public television. The possibility of losing this treasured asset is indicative of the increasing attempts of state government to limit the freedoms that its citizens have enjoyed for many years. We cannot afford to lose even one of our freedoms.
