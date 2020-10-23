Jerry Ray Bettis
Stillwater
To the editor:
Headline in Wednesday’s state paper, “Trump ups pressure on Barr to probe Bidens as election nears.” In the article it stated, “Trump has yet to specify what crime he believes the Bidens have committed, but that has not stopped him from going as far as suggesting to voters that Biden belongs in jail.” This is the playbook for Tin-pot dictators around the world. Can’t we expect a little more from the erstwhile Leader of the Free World?
We certainly could be excused for thinking that the Trump campaign would be mostly negative. The only positive things he could say about himself would be lies, so his only hope is to tar and feather his opponent, even to the point of arresting him and throwing him in jail.
Let’s get serious, folks, and refuse to flush our beloved country down the drain.
