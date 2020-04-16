Karen Wirt
Stillwater
To the editor:
Thank you! Thank you! Thank you for your “FEAR NOT” headline on Friday, April, 10, 2020! What a breath of fresh (and hopefully contagious) air! People have gotten so very tired of fear selling.
Yes, people have gotten sick, some have died, by far most have recovered. This year we had to weather it. Next year there will probably be a vaccine.
But FEAR NOT! Fear is used to control people by tyrants and political leaders through time.
Yes, wash your hands. Wear a mask if you want. Do the sensible things that sensible people do. But we the people are not so ignorant that we have to be coerced into doing sensible things by people in office who have gained “unprecedented” power because of the fear they have instilled!
Thank you again for your headline, “Fear not!”
