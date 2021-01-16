Brian Broadben
Canadian, Texas
To the editor:
This morning, myself and the rest of the staff of Hemphill County Hospital were treated to a random act of kindness by the staff members of Stillwater Medical Center. A delicious assortment of cinnamon rolls were delivered to our hospital for breakfast this morning. It was a touching gesture and a tasty companion to our morning coffee.
Considering that our hospital is located over three hours away and across the state line in Texas, this breakfast was especially surprising and kind. Work in the healthcare field has been incredibly challenging the last 10 months. Events taking place in the outside world are often troubling and discouraging. Small acts of kindness, especially ones done without any prompting or expectation of reward carry extra weight these days. The breakfast only lasted a few minutes, but the message it sent has lasted all day.
I just wanted to say thank you to the staff of Stillwater Medical Center for the kind gesture. They are a credit to your community. I hope to take a note from this morning and pay it forward to someone else this week. We could all use a little kindness in 2021!
