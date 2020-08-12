Mikki Couch
Stillwater
To the editor:
Three days of Peace, Love and Music. Weedstock 2020 is set for a three-day, three-night, weed smoking, booze drinking COVID-19 Orgy at Tumbleweeds, Aug. 20, 21, & 22 outside of Stillwater, home of Oklahoma State University.
What kind of business person thinks it’s a good idea to invite hundreds of people for such an event during a pandemic? In a college community where over 25,000 students are bombarding the town and recent Rush Parties have already produced large numbers of COVID-19 positives. I’d like to say Lock ‘em Up but I’d rather Governor Stitt Lock ’em Down, like he did mom and pop businesses in March that pale in comparison to this COVID-19 producing event.
It’s happening unless city, county and state leaders, along with citizens step up and demand the Governor stop such dangerous events. Stillwater is on track to be one of the hottest spots in the nation. Stillwater Medical Center is setting up an outdoor 36 bed mobile hospital in anticipation of the surge. Rural Physicians want to stop this event but need help.
What happens in Stillwater America affects the entire state and beyond. Most of the peace, love and getting high visitors who attend Weedstock will leave this small college town, go home and spread the love: I mean virus.
Where are the government officials that shut down small businesses who comparatively posed few problems? If this COVID-19 Orgy is allowed to happen, voters need to remember.
