Fred Clark
Glencoe
To the editor:
The silence has been deafening from the millions of voters who hated Donald Trump so much they would vote for an incompetent puppet of the Democratic party to deny Trump a second term.
From his first day in office, he set out to destroy this democracy by shutting down a portion of our oil industry, opening our border to millions of illegals and overturning everything Trump had done.
We haven’t heard a peep from them, but how can they remain silent now? I’m sure they will find a way to blame Donald Trump, but Biden owns this. What else can I say?
