Velda Lorenz
Stillwater
To the editor:
I had two thoughts today as I watched the Discovery channel lead up to a space launch of two astronauts funded by Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX. The outcome is to have a private company send humans into space and then return the rocket to Earth, somewhat like a transportation company. Mr. Musk is a very brilliant man with visionary ideas. He is also worth $36 billion.
I believe Vice President Pence was in attendance to give his support and the Discovery channel promoted the launch with important people like Katy Perry. This is where one of my thoughts came: Paradox. The definition of paradox is a seemingly absurd or self-contradictory proposition that when investigated or explained may prove to be well founded or true. The educated scientific participants in this project are to be admired and it is a positive moment in American history but that is the paradox for me.
How could science be so admired on this project but so ridiculed when speaking about public health. The other thought I had was the “scales of justice.” As you may know “Justice” is blindfolded and holding the scales. The image I have is one scale is going up much like the SpaceX rocket and the other scale with 100,000 deaths from Covid-19 is going down. The SpaceX side has unlimited support of science and money.
The health side continues to fight for validity. Public health experts told the nation what to do, but we couldn’t find ventilators, PPE, or adequate testing. The people involved with SpaceX have good jobs and I would expect health insurance. The front-line workers in the pandemic used plastic bags for gowns and used cloth face masks repeatedly. Because of mass loss of jobs, food lines are long and first responders are being furloughed when state and local governments face the crisis with limited federal government support.
Two scales of justice but what a paradox of truth.
