Glenn Pappas
Stillwater
To the editor:
If Congress doesn’t act, the 20% Small Business Tax Deduction will expire and small businesses like mine will face a massive tax hike in 2025.
The Main Street Certainty Act, sponsored by Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK) will make the 20%Small Business Tax Deduction permanent, ensuring local job creators can continue to raise wages, grow their businesses, and meet the needs of their communities.
Take, for example, my locally owned and operated auto parts businesses, where the 20% Small Business Tax Deduction, coupled with loans from the Paycheck Protection Program, allowed me to reinvest in our machine shop that had needed new equipment for years. Today, we’re equipped with state-of-the-art machinery that offers unparalleled precision. Our advanced equipment and talented staff can now deliver more high-quality services to our customers. We were also able to hire two more employees and are now interviewing to hire a third.
A vehicle that is out of commission can spell disaster for Oklahoma families. Shifts and appointments get missed, hours get docked, and paychecks shrink. Until our upgrade, few options to rebuild your automotive engine and/or repair it to good working order locally existed. Families were forced to travel distances and wait in line for this service or, in some cases, to just buy a new vehicle and take on another debt. Neither option was very satisfying.
Now, engines can be rebuilt and/or repaired right here in Stillwater, a service that benefits nearly every member of our communities from dealerships and truck drivers to our families.
The small businesses in your local community need the 20% Small Business Tax Deduction to make similar upgrades in their operations and grow their businesses to better serve your needs.
Please call or email your U.S. Congressional representative and Rep. Hern (Call the Tulsa office at 918-935-3222 or visit www.hern.house.gov) and let him or her know how important the Main Street Certainty Act is to your community and local businesses, and encourage them to reach out to their colleagues to ensure it passes. We need your help to get this done! Please act now!
