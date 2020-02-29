Teresa Duston
Stillwater
To the editor:
I get mystified by people who feel squeamish about Medicare for All, the proposal by Bernie Sanders, candidate for president, to cover the costs of health care, vision, dental, hearing, and prescription costs. From a pocketbook point-of-view, it looks to me like a no-brainer.
Would you like to have more money available for you and your household? Who wouldn’t? Take out a pencil and paper, or calculator of your choice. Add up your costs for premiums, co-pays, and deductibles for health, dental, vision and prescription coverage. That figure will be close to the amount you will have for benefittng you and your family.
If I had had Medicare for All for the last year, I could have saved $5,000. I don’t even have a family to consider in these expenses. If I were taxed one or two percent to help cover health care costs, the net amount is still less than what I am paying for insurance costs now.
Scaremongers like to point out how our taxes will increase to pay for Medicare for All. A one or two percent income tax is more than offset by what you will not be paying in premiums, co-pays, and deductibles, assuming you have insurance now. In this way, people who earn more money also pay a bit more than those with less income.
If you are currently uninsured and underinsured, your health can improve with Medicare for All because you won’t have to skip or ration unaffordable medications or forego seeing a doctor. Those practices put you at a 40 percent higher risk of death.
At least 45,000 lives are lost per year, according to Ed Brayton in October 15, 2018 for Patheos.com due to inadequate health care. Outrageous health care costs bankrupt 500,000 people per year. Some of these people wind up becoming homeless, and still sick. Is THIS the American Dream?
The time to vote in the Super Tuesday primary has arrived. Early voting has started. As you vote, reflect upon how your quality of life will improve with Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All.
