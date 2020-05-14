Glenna Craig
Stillwater
To the editor:
Melody Wright has proven to be an excellent educator and leader in the Stillwater community. Melody is committed to a vision that seeks to improve education within Stillwater Public Schools.
Her willingness to serve as a Stillwater Education Board member proves her commitment for our children’s education and future. I was blessed to have Melody as my instructor and teacher when she first started her education path and career as a one of her students.
She was an inspiration to me then, as she is now to so many others. I respect anyone willing to serve the public, and would ask that you join me, and my family by supporting Melody Wright on June 30 for Stillwater Board of Education.
