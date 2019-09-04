Jady (Bernhardt) Hayes
Stillwater
To the editor:
I read with interest the article about Rose McKeown’s 100th birthday celebration in the Saturday, Aug. 31, News Press. I’ve known Rose since the early 60’s when her Sample Shop was located in the then University Square shipping center by the high school.
Not only is Rose an astute businesswoman, she is known for her generosity. When my father died, I went to her shop to buy a dress for a funeral. After helping me select one that was appropriate, she wouldn’t let me pay.
This is just one example of Rose’s kindness. I’m sure her multitude of friends – and customers who became friends – can cite other instances of the character of this remarkable woman.
