Joe Merrifield
Stillwater
To the editor:
I will urge our citizens to support Tom Dugger in his bid for the Oklahoma Senate. I am pleased with the oversight he has given in his first term and I am very confidant his leadership will continue.
I have known Tom since I moved to Stillwater in 1997 and I have done business with him and watched his career in both our City and State government.
He will not let us down. He has the firm moral stance we need and his deep background in accounting will serve us well in these challenging economic times. Please join me in supporting Tom Dugger for Oklahoma State Senator, for our State and for our Community.
