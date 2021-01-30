Brice Chaffin
Stillwater
To the editor:
Politicians are sheep. It doesn’t matter which side of the aisle you fall, we all steadily look at the spineless men and women in Washington with disdain. And yet they lure us with the promise of appealing services and money to line our pockets. Our fair town of Stillwater is not exempt from this malefaction, in fact, it is a microcosm of the foolishness we see in Washington. Fortune has found us near the termination of yet another election season in which we must be careful to choose someone to sit on the city council who will not pander to the current political establishment. I propose to you my good citizen, please choose a statesman and not a politician as your new councilman. Vote for Statesman Riley Flack.
Riley is a Constitutionalist who believes in limited government and will make every effort to keep the city from spending your hard-earned money on frivolities. We have a high tax rate because this town wants to spend money like it is a big city. Limited government is the answer.
Riley is Pro-Life. A college town isolated from Oklahoma’s two metropolitan areas is a prime location for someone to open up an abortion mill, and Riley would fight to keep it out of your backyard if need be.
Riley is for Liberty. Dark times are ahead, the political climate of DC is signaling they intend to start snatching portions of your freedoms. Censorship is running unrestrained, strange men will soon be entering the public restroom your daughter is using, a host of progressive attacks on the American way of life are in the pipeline headed our way.
As Thomas Payne once said, “These are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.” Riley Flack is that man. Don’t forget to vote for Riley Flack on Feb. 9.
