Roger Mullins
Stillwater
To the editor:
As a private citizen and downtown business owner I endorse Mayor Will Joyce, who is thoughtful and genuinely concerned about the prosperity and health of the community, for reelection.
After I completed my graduate studies at OSU, my wife and I decided to stay in Stillwater, eventually opening a bookstore designed to serve all who live here. We stayed because we felt that the diverse Stillwater community reflected many of the values we hold dear, and that Stillwater reflected the Oklahoma Standard, that idealized notion that in times of trouble and need, the community would put aside individual differences for the sake of the greater good. I was therefore distressed by the virulent hateful and violent rhetoric directed at our mayor and city council members by some of the community over public health measures such as mask mandates and business occupancy restrictions.
We supported the mayor and city council in their difficult decisions despite the impact it would (and did) have on our business; however, we survived and continue to grow because we adapted to the challenges, and our customers stepped up. This community is blessed to have rational, reasonable and educated leaders who understood the ramifications of doing nothing versus taking steps to mitigate the effects of a virus that does not know of or respect individual rights or political points of view. I am reminded of the parable of The Good Samaritan, and while there are many interpretations, I choose to believe that the compassion that the Samaritan demonstrated to his enemy, the injured stranger, in his time of need implies the broader obligation to aid our neighbors – our community. I believe that is the true moral way to live.
Do not let the fear and anger of a small but vocal group concerned with their individual rights undermine the greater good of the community. Vote for Will Joyce for Mayor – again.
